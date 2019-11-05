Colonel Crawford has annual Halloween party for kids; prizewinners announced

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lions Club held its annual Halloween Party for area children on October 31st. Co-hosts and helpers included the High School Leos and firemen from the Jefferson Township fire department. Approximately 140 children and their parents attended the party which included costume judging and a walk down Spook Alley to receive scares and treats.

The children were divided into seven age groups for the costume judging. Five categories of winners were picked in each age group and each winner received a commemorative plaque.

Age 0-2 yrs. – funniest, Coen and Caleb Cramer; scariest, Nolan Bond; cutest, Myla Weber; most original, Rory Brause; best costume, Ben Finnegan.

Preschoolers – funniest, Mason Hoover; scariest, Bronxten Chillik; cutest, Tyler Phillips; most original, Mason McGrady; best costume, Samantha Link.

Kindergarten – funniest, Miles Gardner; scariest, Hudson Bond; cutest, Finley Miller; most original, Jason Phillips; best costume, Crew Pfleiderer.

Grade 1 – funniest, Blake Lane; scariest, Dariana Perry; cutest Ellie Baer; most original, Gracelynn Palenshus; best costume, Liam Rehm.

Grade 2 – funniest, Braxton Clingman; scariest, Kane Alberty; cutest, Emma Weithman; most original, Landon Sherk; best costume, Lucas Rader.

Grade 3 – funniest, Carter Cramer; scariest, Adalyn Bond; cutest, Kinley Hoepf; most original, Luke Skaggs; best costume, Taylor Shields.

Grade 4 – funniest, Neko Biederman; scariest, Kiptyn Cass; cutest, Ava King; most original, Ella McGrady; best costume, Sydney Link.

Grade 5 – funniest, Trace Skaggs; scariest, Carson Rader; cutest, Makenzie Heinlen; most original, Cole Hudson; best costume, Colton Hopkins.

