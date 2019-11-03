Trick-or-treat is alwaysa big winner in Bellville

CLEAR FORK VALLEY – The annual fall celebration kids and helpful parents wait for came off over the weekend, with lots of fancy hats, costumes, candy and decorated pets.

Trick-or-treat night in Bellville meant Main and Bell streets were all jammed up Saturday.

Eager kids gathered in Central Park early to help workers at a table set up by Akron Children’s Hospital. Employees of the hospital made an appearance to hand out information about the hospital, and contribute to sweet stashes lots of kids were carrying in bright buckets.

Anderson Conley, 4, tried to discourage folks not fond of Halloween, by scaring then with his ghostly-painted face. His sister, Natalie, 2, chose a more traditional — and sedate — way to celebrate the holiday.

She dressed as a beautiful princess, in bright colored clothes.

Saturday brought rain to some parts of the Clear Fork Valley, but sun broke out by the time the celebration started, at 5 p.m.

Kids and parents filled the streets until 6:30 p.m.

Area officials also participated in the event. School board member Carl Gonzalez occupied the front steps of a Main Street house, helping hand out candy.

Young Adam Mackey, 5, was dressed as a fireman. He carried a bright orange bucket, with assistance from his mom, Paula Mackey. They are from Lexington.

Anderson and Natalia Conley were helped by their dad, Jeff. The Conley family also is from Lexington.

Several participants said they appreciated being able to come to a celebration in a small town.

The workers with Akron Children’s Hospital said they work out of Mansfield. This is the first year the hospital has attended the Bellville event.

Adult participants who ventured downtown wore everything from masks to full-body leopard costumes.

The dogs wore vests. Mostly, they weren’t carrying buckets filled with treats.

Bellville was filled to the brim with locals and visitors.

Some vehicles ended up as far away from Main Street as School Street, where Bellville Elementary School is located.

Photo by Louise Swartzwalder

Photo by Louise Swartzwalder

Fireman Adam Mackley, with his mom Paula, were just two of the man who took part in Bellville's Halloween festivities last weekend.

Fireman Adam Mackley, with his mom Paula, were just two of the man who took part in Bellville’s Halloween festivities last weekend. Photo by Louise Swartzwalder

Photo by Louise Swartzwalder

Anderson Conley, 4, was on a mission to scare people during trick-or-treat in Bellville, with his ghostly-painted face. His sister, Natalie, 2, chose a more sedate way to celebrate the holiday. She dressed as a princess.

Anderson Conley, 4, was on a mission to scare people during trick-or-treat in Bellville, with his ghostly-painted face. His sister, Natalie, 2, chose a more sedate way to celebrate the holiday. She dressed as a princess.