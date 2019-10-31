Bellville-area church, news briefs

Have breakfast with the Snow Sisters on Dec. 21

MANSFIELD — A Royal Princess Party, the group that has sponsored the Snow Sister and other favorites in Richland and Crawford counties, is having a special character breakfast Dec. 21 at Bucks Bar and Grill in Lexington. The Snow Sisters and other characters, including some from “Frozen 2” will include a breakfast buffet, meet and greet with photographs, singing and dancing and more. For more information, visit a Royal Princess Party on Facebook.

Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 9 at Post 535

BELLVILLE — American Legion Post 535, 77 Bell St., in Bellville, will host a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Rummage sale Nov. 9 at All Souls

BELLVILLE — Dr. Dawn Kitchen will be guest speaker Sunday at the 10:30 a.m. service at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St. She will speak on the topic: “Race Is a Social Construct but Not a Biological Reality.”

Kitchen received her bachelor of science degree in biology in 1991 from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. She then received her PhD from the Ecology, Evolution and Behavior Department at the University of Minnesota in 2000, howler monkeys in the jungles of Belize for her doctoral dissertation. She spent 1999-2004 as a post-doctoral scientist in the University of Pennsylvania’s Psychology Department, including two years living in a tent in Botswana studying baboons.

Also, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church will have a fall rummage sale on Nov. 9, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the church. For more information, visit www.allsoulsuuohio.org

Internships available at Richland County SWCD

MANSFIELD — The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District has extended the application deadline for two paid college intern positions. The internships are being funded with assistance from the Richland County Foundation. Both internships begin January 2020. Details and how to apply for each position may be found on the Richland SWCD website: https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/internships or by calling 419-747-8686.

The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

Fun Center Chordsmen seeking singers

MANSFIELD — The Fun Center Chordsmen chorus invites Christmas singers to a practice session Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 640 Marion Ave. There is no long term commitment, just an opportunity to sing with the Chordsmen during the upcoming holiday season. This is an opportunity to experience the thrill of singing in the four -part harmony style without the need to memorize music. Christmas song books will be provided.

The Chordsmen will be singing at the Christmas at Malabar Farm celebration on Saturday, Dec. 9 and possibly on one or two other dates. The Chordsmen is a male a cappella chorus whose members love to sing close barbershop harmony. For information, visit www.funcenterchordsmen.com

HNCO receives Ford Foundation Grant

ASHLAND — The S.N. & Ada Ford Foundation in Mansfield has approved a $5,000 grant or Hospice of North Central Ohio’s 2020 Camp Hope Children’s Bereavement Camp. This grant will help offset the cost of the annual four-day camp for grieving children, through HNCO’s Bereavement department.

HNCO established Camp Hope in 1996 for children ages 6-17 who have experienced the loss of a loved one through death. The camp is held at Pleasant Hill Campgrounds and is attended by approximately 100 children annually. Rebecca Pfister, HNCO Bereavement Supervisor stated: “The primary objective of this camp is to help children realize that they are not alone in their grief and that death is a natural part of life and grief is a natural response to that loss.” Ralph Tomassi, HNCO Chief Development Officer added: “Because this special camp is provided without cost to qualifying families of grieving children, we could not offer it without a dedicated team of staff and volunteers and the support of charitable gifts and grants.”

For information, visit http://hospiceofnorthcentralohio.org