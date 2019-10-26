Galion area church briefs

Celebrate Recovery 12-step recovery starts Nov. 5

GALION — On Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Celebrate Recovery® begins a fourth 12-Step Study at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry Street. The elebrate Recovery® 12-Step Study is available to anyone dealing with any of life’s endless list of difficulties. In Celebrate Recovery® such situations are called a hurt, habit or hang-up.

Hurt could be classified as any life experience that may have damaged your heart, some offense against you that crippled your ability to deal with the world in a healthy way.

Habits tend to be unhealthy patterns that often start as a perceived “remedy” for some problem in your life, but end up turning into a chronic behavior. It is a repeat, default scripts you run to when the going gets tough.

Hang-Ups are a road block keeping you from progressing further in your life. A hang-up is often shaped by some bent thinking you may have received as a child, or some unhealthy attitude you adopted as a means of coping with life’s challenges.

We have all heard the saying, “Time heals all wounds” and many of us can attest to the fact that this is not true. In fact, when a hurt, habit or hang-up is not dealt with it can fester causing more pain for a long time. We all need a way to heal from past and current hurts, habits and hang-ups.

Most people are familiar with the classic 12-Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous and many other 12-Step recovery programs. All such programs are good and have helped many people. Celebrate Recovery® 12-Step Study does not seek to replace any recovery program. The purpose of a Celebrate Recovery® 12-Step Study is too add to an individuals’ recovery.

There are no dues, no “church” allegiances and no membership requirements. The only commitment participants make is to themselves. For more information call St. Paul United Methodist church at 419-468-4557.

Guests named for next Bucyrus community breakfast

BUCYRUS — JD Bergman is the executive director of “inTeam.” He will be the guest speaker for the next Men’s Community Breakfast in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital on Nov. 13 at 7 a.m. The “inTeam” group shares short inspirational videos from vetted role models. Bergman also is a sports analyst for the BigTen Network and ESPN and was an Olympic wrestler for Team USA at the 2010 and 2013 World Championships.

William White, a former NFL and Ohio State football player, will present the devotional. White was in the NFL for 11 years and played in Super Bowl XXXIII.

Fall GriefShare program underway at St. Paul UMC

GALION — The Fall session of GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet at St. Paul United Methodist Church — 746 Cherry St. Galion on Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Whether your loss is recent or not so recent, this 13-week, Christ-centered, Bible-based program is designed to offer encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the loss your spouse, child, parent, sibling, another family member or friend. The program offers you the opportunity to be in a friendly, confidential and supportive environment with people who understand what you are feeling and, with God’s help, to bring you peace. For more information, questions or to register, please call Kathy Price at 419-468-7977 or Mary Carney at 419-845-3195.