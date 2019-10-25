Bellville-area church, news briefs

Trunk-or-treat events, rummage sale at area churches

CLEAR FORK VALLEY — All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville will host a “trunk or treat” event a Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Also, a fall rummage sale is planned at Unitarian Universalist Church on Nov. 9, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Three Crosses Church in Butler is also having a “trunk or treat” day, on Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Impact Church, 160 Woodruff Road, Mansfield, invites all to its annual indoor Trunk or Treat program on Oct 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be games, blow ups, food, candy, prizes and more. This is a free event. Please do not wear scary costumes.

Internships available at Richland County SWCD

MANSFIELD — The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District has extended the application deadline for two paid college intern positions. The internships are being funded with assistance from the Richland County Foundation. Both internships begin January 2020. Details and how to apply for each position may be found on the Richland SWCD website: https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/internships or by calling 419-747-8686.

The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.tatus.

Phone scam targeting area residents

MANSFIELD —Richland County residents are receiving calls asking them to pay money for alleged active warrants against them or go to jail. The caller identifies themselves as a deputy of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Always question callers who ask for money and provide a story that encourages you to send the money immediately. The sheriff’s office does not handle money for fines, bonds or warrants. If in doubt, contact the sheriff’s office at 419-524-2412.

Children’s Museum, Destination Mansfield win awards

MANSFIELD — Representatives of Little Buckeye Children’s Museum, 44 W. Fourth St., took part last week in the Ohio Travel Association’s annual conference on travel last week in Cincinnati. There they attended the OTA’s Ruby Awards banquet where they recognized for their exceptional tourism and marketing campaigns.

Little Buckeye Children’s Museum was a finalist in all 11 categories it entered and earned first-place “Rubies” for their Digital Campaign, their Social Media Campaign on Pinterest, and their E-Newsletter. They received Citation of Excellence awards for their Radio Advertisement, their Print Advertisement and their Annual Report. Call 419-522-2332 or visit littlebuckeye.org for more information.

Destination Mansfield –Richland County received a Ruby Award for the Shawshank 25th Anniversary Marketing Campaign and a Citation of Excellence for the Shawshank 25th Anniversary Digital Marketing Campaign.

College Credit Plus and Financial Aid Night set Oct. 28

MANSFIELD — A College Credit Plus meeting for area students and parents is set Oct. 28 from 6-7 p.m. at Mid-Ohio ESC, 890 W. Fourth Street. This free event is open to all students — grades 6th–11th — and their families. Mid-Ohio client school districts are invited to participate by having an informational table during the event. Information on how your student may take college classes next year for free will be provided by representatives from OSU Mansfield, Ashland University, North Central State College and Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Also, find out about the Accuplacer test that is required for placement. A Financial Aid meeting will take place for seniors and parents in a separate room from 6-7 p.m. Bring your own device to start the FAFSA process. For more information contact Ann Pfister at pfister.ann@moesc.net.