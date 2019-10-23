Halloween breaking out in The Valley: Bellville trick-or-treat, parade set for Oct. 31

RICHLAND COUNTY — Nationally, more than 44 million children will be out trick-or-treating over the Halloween dates stretching from October 21 through October 31. Richland Public Health is sharing the following information about Halloween safety to help adults keep kids out of the emergency room. These tips will help make everyone more aware of Halloween hazards and help keep all trick-or-treaters safe.

Walk Safely

Cross the street at corners (intersections), using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

Put electronic devices (cell phones) down and keep heads up. Walk, don’t run, across the street.

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Trick or Treat With An Adult

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision.

If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Keep Costumes Both Creative and Safe

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers.

Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

Make sure you or your child’s costume is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Drive carefully on Halloween

Slow down and be especially alert in residential areas. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections and at curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

Drive slowly and turn your headlights on earlier in the day.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Be especially alert for kids during those hours.

If you are at a “Trunk-or-Treat” event, be careful driving through the parking lot and go slow.

Photo by Jeff Hoffer Halloween events — for the Clear Fork Valley’s youngest, oldest and those in-between — are planned in the next couple of weeks Clear Fork’s trick or treat event is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, with the annual community Halloween parade to follow at 7 p.m. This photo is from last year’s parade night. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Bellville-Halloween-Parade-2018-cropped.jpg Photo by Jeff Hoffer Halloween events — for the Clear Fork Valley’s youngest, oldest and those in-between — are planned in the next couple of weeks Clear Fork’s trick or treat event is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, with the annual community Halloween parade to follow at 7 p.m. This photo is from last year’s parade night.

Take steps to be safe during trick-or-treat, other events