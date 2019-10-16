Fun Center Chordsmen will perform at Krichbaum Community Concert Series on Nov. 3

GALION — Save this date and time and location: Nov. 3, 2 p.m., at Galion’s Christ United Methodist Church.

The fifth presentation in the Krichbaum Community Concert Series will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Christ United Methodist Church, 130 E. Walnut Street, Galion, Ohio.

In the past, concerts have offered a wide variety of music, from local performers with a Christmas-season theme; to a versatile male quartet, singing sacred, Showtunes, and pop music; to a talented singer and pianist offering an informal, cabaret style performance.

This year’s concert, again, on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Galion, is no exception as we welcome The Fun Center Chordsmen, a group of men united to preserve, promote, and participate in the singing of barbershop harmony.

We hope you will join the fun in what we know will be an enjoyable afternoon of music!

