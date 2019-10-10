Crawford Community Foundation holds annual meeting

NEW WASHINGTON — The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently held its annual meeting and celebration event at Cranberry Hills. Opening comments were made by Lisa Workman, president of the Foundation. About 100 people attended and listened to taped presentations by Dan Pallotta and Phil Buchanan, who offered varying versions as to how non-profit organizations should conduct their business.

After reviewing some of the impactful organizations and projects that had been funded by the Foundation’s unrestricted fund, it was announced that the unrestricted fund would now be called the Crawford Impact Fund.

“Our donors typically don’t want to give to our unrestricted fund, because it sounds like a charity black hole,” said Workman. “With this new name, we hope our supporters will consider directing part of their contributions to the Crawford Impact Fund so that we can give to even more meaningful causes.”

Board Treasurer and CPA Matt Orians discussed qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) from an IRA. These gifts can exclude up to $100,000 of QCDs from the donor’s gross income each year. The donor must be 70-1/2 or older in order to be eligible to make QCDs. The Foundation encourages donors to always seek tax advice from their tax advisor.

Dr. Pete Maynard, chairman of the board, recognized the service of outgoing board members Brad Starkey and Annie Carter. Board members are allowed to serve two consecutive three-year terms, and then must be off the board for at least one year before serving again. Other Board members whose terms had expired but were not present were Janel Hord and Justin McMullen.

The Foundation contributed over $611,000 to the community in 2018. Their number of funds held also grew from 73 to 82, while the amount awarded in scholarships increased to $124,100, up from $66,000 the prior year.

The Foundation’s mission is to support collaborative, impactful and philanthropic leadership that provides quality and lasting investments in our community, now and for generations to come

