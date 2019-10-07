Northmor Class of 1969 has 50th reunion

GALION — Thirty-three classmates started out a recent Friday evening with reserved seats at the Northmor/Centerburg football game at Northmor. After the halftime show, the band played “Barbara Ann” as a tribute to the Class of 1969. The football team made the night perfect by winning 27-20. The class then went to Pizza Hut in Galion for pizza and pop.

On Saturday evening, 66 classmates and guests enjoyed a delicious buffe- style meal at the Ontario Event Center behind the Brown Derby Roadhouse. The reunion provided door prizes and two classmates — Terry Steyer Roush and Dan Rhodebeck — provided the entertainment along with three band members, Jason Street, John Henry and Harold Moore. They started the entertainment with Terry, Dan and Jason singing a Peter, Paul and Mary tune, followed by Tery Etta Lynn (performed by Terry Styer Roush singing her modified version of Poor Farmer’s Daughter), followed by some singalongs. Then Terry Styer Roush performed as Patsy Cline singing “Crazy.” The entertainment ended with a tape recording of deceased classmate Donna James, singing “Amazing Grace.” Don Hoam was the master of ceremonies for the evening.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_NM-69-810-300a.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Patsy-Cline.jpg