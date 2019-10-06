Galion area church, faith briefs

Fall GriefShare program underway at St. Paul UMC

GALION — The Fall session of GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet at St. Paul United Methodist Church — 746 Cherry St. Galion on Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Whether your loss is recent or not so recent, this 13-week, Christ-centered, Bible-based program is designed to offer encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the loss your spouse, child, parent, sibling, another family member or friend.

The program offers you the opportunity to be in a friendly, confidential and supportive environment with people who understand what you are feeling and, with God’s help, to bring you peace. For more information, questions or to register, please call Kathy Price at 419-468-7977 or Mary Carney at 419-845-3195.

Pioneer superintendent will speak at breakfast

BUCYRUS — Greg Nickoli, superintendent of Pioneer Career and Technology, will be the guest speaker for the Men’s Community Breakfast on Oct. 9 at 7 a.m. in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Nickoli also is a former Galion High School football coach.

Dennis Schultz to teach October seminar on ‘The Holy Trinity’

IBERIA — The Rev. Dr. Dennis Schultz, D. Min. of Mount Gilead will teach the Saturday, October 12 seminar at Ohio Central Bible College. His topic will be “The Holy Trinity.” The seminar runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia. The cost is $20 per person, with refreshments included.

Schultz is the dean of faculty and a professor of religious studies at OCBC, which is Christian, conservative and independent. Call 419-946-5576 for more information or visit www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org. All are welcome to attend.

Bible College recognized by Ohio officials

IBERIA — This document was received last month: “In the name and by the authority of The State of Ohio, Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Ohio, do hereby officially recognize Ohio Central Bible College as you celebrate your 10th anniversary. On behalf of the State of Ohio, we congratulate you on your 10thanniversary. We take great pride in our education options in Ohio and the positive impact they have on students throughout our state, and we commend your commitment to making a difference and changing lives. We commend everyone involved in this occasion and we extend our best wishes for continued success!”

Bible college December fundraising campaign

IBERIA — If you are a Christian and support the work of Ohio Central Bible College, you can make a tax-exempt donation during our upcoming annual December fundraising campaign. Please mail your check or money order, made payable to Ohio Central Bible College, to Ohio Central Bible College, Attn. President Mark W. Phillips, P.O. Box 128, Iberia, OH 43325. Also, please remember OCBC in your estate planning.

Friends of Ohio Central Bible College can also contribute through the Kroger Community Rewards Program. Visit www.kroger.com and enter Ohio Central Bible College or our NPO number: DH792.