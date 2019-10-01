Celebrate Halloween at Lowe-Volk Park

LEESVILLE — Summer may officially be over, but that doesn’t mean the folks with the Crawford Park District have run ot of things to do. The action at all Park District sites continues in October, and a family favorite is among the scheduled events.

Halloween Family Fun Night is Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6-9 p.m. Lowe-Volk Park. The Crawford Park District invites families to come to Lowe-Volk Park and celebrate with a night filled with fall fun. Dress in your Halloween costume or just come to enjoy the activities. There will be a bonfire, face-painting, nature art, wagon rides, and a treat bag for kids. Bring a flashlight and go on a guided night hike through the haunted woods or go on a self-guided clue hike around the grass mounds. Bring the whole family.

For more information on any Crawford Park District events call 419-683-9000, visit their website at www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or by visiting our Facebook page.

Schedule

A Seed Collection program is Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus Nevada Road. Come out and help the Crawford Park District collect seeds from Unger Park. Gray-headed Coneflower, Mountain Mint, and different grasses are on our collection list. These seeds will be used to restore habitats in other parks and wildlife areas. All equipment will be provided. Unger Park is west of Bucyrus.

A program Thursday, Oct. 3 is for homeschoolers. Homeschool in Nature: Snakes

is at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.Don’t be scared, snakes aren’t something we should fear. Homeschoolers will take a look at snake characteristics and learn interesting facts. Students will have a chance to meet a few of these reptiles. Classes are limited to 20 students per session. Please call the Crawford Park District to reserve a spot for your 5- to 12-year old by Oct. 2.

The next Canoeing program is Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at Neff Reservoir, off Ohio 98. Join Lisa and Josh for a fall evening paddle around the reservoir. Learn some canoeing basics, take to the water and enjoy the trees in their fall colors. Register early for this program. Deadline is Oct. 2.

Another Seed Collection program Tuesday, Oct.8 at 5:30 p.m. at Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus Nevada Road.

Another Wild Wednesday program is set for Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Come to the Nature Center and enjoy an hour of nature exploration. Program topics will vary and may include a story, short hike, craft, or a visit from an animal. This program is for pre-schoolers and their parents. Come dressed for the weather. Morning and afternoon programs will be similar. Choose the time that best fits your schedule.

An Archery Pumpkin Shoot is Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m.at Unger Park This was so much fun last year that the Crawford Park District decided to bring back this popular event. Join Naturalists Lisa and Abby for an evening program that will test your archery skills. All equipment and pumpkin targets will be provided.

Conservation Heroes: Indiana Bat is the program for Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Abby to learn why the Indiana Bat is endangered and the majority of our bats are in decline, as well as what we can do to help these animals make a comeback in the wild. This three-part program will be a continuation of the spring series. Bring your cape, or each new participant will receive their own cape, and then try to collect all three buttons to place on the cape. After the program we will play a game that demonstrates the effect of White-Nose Syndrome.

Join another Seed Collection program on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. at Daughmer Savannah, 786 Marion Melmore Road. Help the Crawford Park District continue its mission of fostering the use of native plants in our environment by collecting native plant seed. Meet at the parking lot of Daughmer Savannah just north of Ohio 294.

Take part in a Yoga in the Park program on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Join Instructor and Crawford Park District volunteer Kay Smith for an hour of outdoor Yoga with beautiful Lowe-Volk Park as the backdrop. No registration necessary. Bring your mat and water. In the event of inclement weather, the class will be in the Nature Center.

Going Nutty! Join us for this unique program on Monday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Trees produce nuts to carry on their species, but are also loved by wildlife as food. Join the Crawford Park District’s Joy Etter-Link to learn about the various kinds of nuts that fall from our forest trees. This program is for kids up to 5th grade, accompanied by an adult.

Join us for the next Toddler Trot: Lookin’ at Leaves. It is Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Sears Woods, 1486 Mount Zion Road, Sears Woods is a great place to explore, especially when it comes to leaves. Join Crawford Park District Director Josh Dyer and McKinley as they trot the trail, using leaves to match shapes and colors, compare sizes, and count. For kids not quite in school and younger. Sears Woods is west of Bucyrus

Learn about Native American Artifacts and the Geology of Flint on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Join local rock hound and Crawford Park District volunteer Bryan Summer for this informative program about Ohio’s prehistoric artifacts and one of the primary stones used in their construction: flint. Bryan will present information about various artifacts and discuss some well-known prehistoric sites like Flint Ridge, Serpent Mound, and Fort Ancient Village. Youth participants will receive their own artifact to take home. Pick a date and come and learn about Ohio’s geology and prehistory.

The next Viewing the Night Sky program is Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the targets for fall are: Jupiter – and its moons can be seen using binoculars; Saturn – if you haven’t viewed the rings of Saturn, it is a view that few forget. Also, the Andromeda Galaxy is 2.5 million light years away. It’s the largest galaxy in our local group; Moon – with the days getting shorter, it’s a good cycle to view the new moon; Milky Way – we have a great view of the Milky Way galaxy from the park. Don’t forget – you can bring binoculars!

The next Book Club meeting is Tuesday, Oct, 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Do you love nature and also love to read? With the abundance of books available for nature lovers, sometimes it is hard to choose that next great book. Join the Crawford Park District’s Book Club and we will figure it out together. Pre- Registration is recommended as the club will be limited to 15 members. So come armed with your favorite book about nature or a nature-centered book you want to read and be ready to make your case to the club! Meetings are held at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center the last Tuesday of each month.

site at www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or by visiting our Facebook page.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Halloween-Family-Fun-Night-2015.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Halloween-Family-Fun-2017.jpg

Crawford Park District has plenty of fall events scheduled