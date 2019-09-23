Galion area church/news briefs

Fall GriefShare program underway at St. Paul UMC

GALION — The Fall session of GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet at St. Paul United Methodist Church — 746 Cherry St. Galion, Ohio, beginning Monday evening, September 16, 2019, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Whether your loss is recent or not so recent, this 13 week, Christ-centered, biblically based program is designed to offer encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the loss your spouse, child, parent, sibling, another family member or friend.

The program offers you the opportunity to be in a friendly, confidential and supportive environment with people who understand what you are feeling and, with God’s help, to bring you peace. For more information, questions or to register, please call Kathy Price at 419-468-7977 or Mary Carney at 419-845-3195.

Leesville Grand has September meeting

GALION — Leesville Grange 2078 met at the home of Tom and Priscilla Laughbaum on Sept. 15 for its annual membership picnic. Ken Burkman offered prayer before the meal. Master/President Donald Graf presided. The Legislative report was about House Bill 6, which has passed, but misinformation is being distributed Ohioans. One resolution concerning adequate background information about a resolution should always be provided has been sent to the Ohio State Grange office.

The Family Activities Chairperson reported on two community services project, VOSE and cases for smiles pillow cases. The Family Activities committee is discontinuing collecting coupons for the military as a project but each Grange may keep sending them on their own. County Deputy Dorothy Eckert presented Priscilla Laughbaum with a second place ribbon and prize money for her lemon bars. The Deaf Activities Chairman asked members to bring hats. gloves and scarves to the next meeting for the Ohio School for the Deaf. Communication was a letter from Ohio State Grange with Subordinate and Pomona Roster forms for the Grange year 2019-2020.

The next Leesville Grange/Crawford County Pomona meeting is Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Township Fire Department.

AAA a senior driving course Oct. 23, 24

BUCYRUS — A AAA Senior Driving Program is planned Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. This program is for seniors age 60 and older. AAA’s state-approved program is designed to keep seniors up-to-date on the latest risk-reducing driving techniques. Because the course is approved by the state, insurance companies are required to give a discount to those who successfully complete this course. Discounts vary by insurance carrier.

Please check with your insurance agent to see what your insurance carrier offers. Classes are taught by a AAA certified instructor and lunch will be provided. Attendance is required both days to be eligible for insurance discounts and there will also be a test at the end. For information or to register, call Kellie O’ Riordan at 614-431-7882. This class must have 12 participants in order to be held, so please leave your phone number when calling in your reservation in case there are not enough to have the class.