Elementary School Night at the stadium

Photo by Don Tudor

Galion Elementary School music teacher Alisha Griffin gets dozens of students revved up Friday night at Heise Park Stadium. It was Elementary School Night, and despite the fact the game was shortened by weather before the half-time show arrived, all the kids seemed to have a good night showing off their blue and orange to family, friends and the rest of the Galion football faithful.

Photo by Don Tudor Galion Elementary School music teacher Alisha Griffin gets dozens of students revved up Friday night at Heise Park Stadium. It was Elementary School Night, and despite the fact the game was shortened by weather before the half-time show arrived, all the kids seemed to have a good night showing off their blue and orange to family, friends and the rest of the Galion football faithful.