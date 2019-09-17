Round and round at the Bellville Street Fair

Photo courtesy Miranda Jones
Along with hundreds of other visitors to the Bellville Street Fair, 8-year-old Reilly McCane and 4-year-old Graci Jones had a good time Saturday. They walked the grounds with their parents and went around and around and around on some of the rides.
