Exposition of the Mystical and Paranormal draw curious to Brownella Cottage

GALION — Saturday’s Exposition of the Mystical and Paranormal (EMP) was a big enough success that the Galion Historical Society are considering a similar event. The EMP was a two-part event at Brownella Cottage.

The tw0-part event, a fundraiser for the Galion Historical Society, featured food, vendors and and tours from 1o a.m. to 3 p.m. The evening event featured a paranormal investigative team and was sold out. It drew people from several states who were hoping to experience some paranormal activity at Bishop Brown’s former residence.

Mary Ann and Doug Stone of Galion came to Brownella to support some friends and the historical society. Doug said his wife got him to come.

“I came just out of curiosity,” Mary Ann said. “I’d like to see this succeed and I’m friends with one of the organizers. She said people needed to come out. I hope to have a good day. I’ve been in Brownella many times and it’s very nice. I love how they decorate for the different holidays. Halloween is really neat.”

Although Mary Ann said she was not really into the paranormal, she did say she toured Brownella for the first time when she was pregnant with her second child. The night after they were there, she went into labor.

“I kind of think that may have had something to do with it. You never know,” she said. “Especially after you hear so many stories about the place. If you’re a local, you hear all kinds of stuff.”

“We’re friends with Cathy and Barry (Moneysmith), and they are big time into the paranormal and I listen to some of the stories. I’m a skeptical believer,” Doug said.

The EMP was planned with input from the Moneysmiths,” said Tanesha Pickering, director of the Galion Historical Society. “They head up our paranormal side here and they are part of a bigger group called History and Haunts out of Mansfield. So we kind of planned with them and History and Haunts to do something like this. The Historical Society kind of hosted it.”

Members of Newark Paranormal had a booth at the event and said they’ve been in Brownella Cottage before, even catching some voices on recordings.

Joe Campbell and Josh Peterson said they a caught a woman singing in the church and a someone kept saying “the body of Christ.”

“I was standing in this room and was asking a few questions and I got a man’s voice saying ‘the body of Christ’ over the voice recorder,” Campbell said. “And in Ellie’s bedroom upstairs, I said ‘Ellie?’ and then you can hear a voice say ‘my name is Ellen.’”

Campbell said they plan on coming back.

“We’re here today to support Brownella Cottage and support our team,” Campbell said.

The paranormal team organized about six years ago, with Campbell leading the way.

“I’ve always been partially interested in the paranormal, but he showed me,” Peterson said of Campbell. “I went out to lunch with him and my aunt one day and he said ‘I want to ghost hunt’ and I was like ‘Oh yeah?’ He started telling me about it and I thought it sounded real cool and he said he had a recorder in the car and asked if I wanted to go with him to a cemetery in Marion. We went and got some stuff and said now we have to do this.

“I got into it a long time ago, watching those shows like the old Ghost Hunters back in the day and wondering if was actually true,” Peterson said. “I actually went and tried it out with another team. I went on one hunt with them and I got some good stuff on the recorder. I said I had to keep doing this and I literally put my own team together.”

They said Franklin Castle in Cleveland has been one of the locations where they recorded a lot of activity, as well the D.C. Tire Shop in Mount Gilead.

“We hunted that one night and we literally had something thrown at us and a door opened,” he said.

Linda Beal and Barb Hillman said they came to the event on Saturday to look up the medium who attended the EMP.

Beal said she attended a ghost hunt at the Brownella Cottage last year.

“It was creepy before I even went in,” she said. “We had the rods and stuff and they were going crazy.”

The two enjoyed the event, saying there were a lot of different offerings for those interested in the paranormal.

“It’s really nice,” Beal said.

Pickering said the event drew around 75 people.

“I think they were expecting some more people, but this was our first year having this and we were charging $10 admission as well,” Pickering said.

But they got some positive response from vendors and are looking into a similar event next year.

The most popular vendors, Pickering said, were the psychic medium and Native American historian Roger Moore.

“The medium had people signed up the whole time he was here,” Pickering said. “I don’t think he had a break all day. And people were really wanting to go back and see (Roger) and meet him.”

The historical society has several popular events coming up soon. Members are hosting Murder Mystery Clue on Oct. 12.

“That game will also include a ghost walk afterward,” she said. “We will probably start taking reservations for that Oct. 1. People can call the office at 419-468-9338 to sign up. It is a live version of the board game and we play in the dark.”

She said that event will cost$10 for Murder Mystery Clue and another $10 for the ghost walk.

Also coming up is the community trick-or-treat on Oct. 27 from 2-4 p.m.

“And on Halloween night we have stuff going on,” Pickering said. “We will have behind-the-scene tours. Things that are normally restricted will be open.” Watch for details on Galion Historical Facebook page and website.

Photo by Jodi Myers.

Native American historian Roger Moore was one of the more popular people to visit during an EMP (Exposition of the Mystical and Paranormal) at Brownella Cottage on Saturday. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1602.jpg Photo by Jodi Myers.

Native American historian Roger Moore was one of the more popular people to visit during an EMP (Exposition of the Mystical and Paranormal) at Brownella Cottage on Saturday. Photo by Jodi Myers

Joe Campbell and Josh Peterson, members of the Newark Paranormal, were one of the vendors present at Saturday’s EMP at Brownella Cottage. They shared with visitors some stories abouit a previous visit to the Galion Historical Society that involved some odd circumstances. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1601.jpg Photo by Jodi Myers

Joe Campbell and Josh Peterson, members of the Newark Paranormal, were one of the vendors present at Saturday’s EMP at Brownella Cottage. They shared with visitors some stories abouit a previous visit to the Galion Historical Society that involved some odd circumstances.

Exposition of the Mystical and Paranormal draw curious, skeptics to Brownella Cottage