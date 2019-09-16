Pioneer student winsthird-place award insafety-poster contest

SHELBY — A poster created by Christain Olmstead, a student at Pioneer Career and Technology Center through Fairway School, won a third-place award at the international level in a UCT safety poster contest. Locally, the award is sponsored by UCT Bucyrus Council 334.

Christain’s poster was entered in the UCT Regional Convention in Columbus to compete against other posters completed by students with developmental disabilities from high schools in Ohio. There, Christain’s poster won a first-place award. His poster was called “How to Use a Ladder Matters”.

In July, Christain’s poster ended up in New Orleans, at the UCT Supreme Convention. His poster met with even stronger competition as it competed against other posters — in the same division — from all over the United States and Canada. In New Orleans, Christain’s poster place third.

Olmstead, is a senior at Pioneer Career and Technology Center. He is in the home remodeling class, so learning how to use a ladder, really does matter to him personally.

The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America (UCT) was formed Jan.16, 1888, in Columbus, Ohio. UCT is a non-profit fraternal benefit society with nearly 55,000 members in the U.S. and Canada. Members volunteer to enhance their communities through community service, charitable fundraising and helping those in need.

The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1630 East Southern Ave, Suite 101, Bucyrus, serves over 350 children and adults in Crawford County.

Courtesy photo Pictured along with Christain Olmstead, are Lester Fritz Jr., president of UCT Bucyrus 334 and Mary Morton, secretary/treasurer of UCT Bucyrus 334. Christain was presented a check and a ribbon for placing third at international level of a UCT safety poster contest. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_UCT-winner.jpg Courtesy photo Pictured along with Christain Olmstead, are Lester Fritz Jr., president of UCT Bucyrus 334 and Mary Morton, secretary/treasurer of UCT Bucyrus 334. Christain was presented a check and a ribbon for placing third at international level of a UCT safety poster contest.