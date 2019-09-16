Galion area church/news briefs

Fall GriefShare program starts Sept. 16

GALION — The Fall session of GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet at St. Paul United Methodist Church — 746 Cherry St. Galion, Ohio, beginning Monday evening, September 16, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:00 PM.

Whether your loss is recent or not so recent, this 13 week, Christ-centered, biblically based program is designed to offer encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the loss your spouse, child, parent, sibling, another family member or friend.

The program offers you the opportunity to be in a friendly, confidential and supportive environment with people who understand what you are feeling and, with God’s help, to bring you peace. For more information, questions or to register, please call Kathy Price at 419-468-7977 or Mary Carney at 419-845-3195.

Brush and Palette hosting program at Crestline library

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Association (BPAA) invites area artists to its Wednesday, Sept. 18 meet-up from 6-8 p.m. at Crestline Public Library, 324 N. Thoman Street. This free program is a “user friendly” art critique session. Attendees may bring up to three of their original artworks to be critiqued. For information, call BPAA President Carol Kable at 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5965. Information is also available on the Brush and Palette Art Gallery’s Facebook page.

Citizen to Patriot’s next meeting is Sept. 19

GALION — From Citizen to Patriot is having a free public forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 in the banquet room at Galion Pizza Hut, 820 Harding Way West. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for an optional social hour. The main focus of the forum for the evening is a celebration of the 232nd birthday of the U.S. Constitution. There will games, prizes, and refreshments. Seating may be limited so reservations are suggested. For more information or to make reservations, call Carol at 419-468-2944 or Jim at 419-468-5116.

AAA a senior driving course Oct. 23, 24

BUCYRUS — A AAA Senior Driving Program is planned Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. This program is for seniors age 60 and older. AAA’s state-approved program is designed to keep seniors up-to-date on the latest risk-reducing driving techniques. Because the course is approved by the state, insurance companies are required to give a discount to those who successfully complete this course. Discounts vary by insurance carrier.

Please check with your insurance agent to see what your insurance carrier offers. Classes are taught by a AAA certified instructor and lunch will be provided. Attendance is required both days to be eligible for insurance discounts and there will also be a test at the end. For information or to register, call Kellie O’ Riordan at 614-431-7882. This class must have 12 participants in order to be held, so please leave your phone number when calling in your reservation in case there are not enough to have the class.