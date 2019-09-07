Area church briefs: Chicken BBQ and rummage sale today in Galion

Chicken BBQ all-day today at St. Joe’s Activity Center

GALION — The Galion Knights of Columbus 17th annual Chicken BBQ is today, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St. Eaters can dine inside or get carryout. A drive-thru service will be open.

Rummage sale today at Blooming Grove UMC

BLOOMING GROVE — Blooming Grove United Methodist Church, 9665 County Road 20, is having a rummage sale today, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. There also will be chicken and hot dog sandwiches available.

Bible College seminar speaker announced

IBERIA — Rev. Jack Moore, M.Div. of Marion will teach the upcoming seminar at Ohio Central Bible College. His topic will be “An Introduction to the Old Testament.” The event will be Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia. The cost is $20 per person, with refreshments included.

Moore is the academic dean at OCBC and a Professor of Religious Studies. Ohio Central Bible College is Christian and independent. Call (419) 946-5576 for more information or visit www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org. All are welcome.

Fall GriefShare program starts Sept. 16

GALION — “You need to move on…” “Why can’t you just get over it…let it go…” “Crying about it isn’t going to bring him/her back…” “It’s been months…shouldn’t you be able to move on by now…”

Sadly, these are some of the things well-meaning people say to those who are grieving. However, you don’t just get over it. You don’t just forget. You don’t just move on.

The grieving process is not something you can control. It is not something you can turn off at will. It is what it says it is, a process,; and when you are ready, you will be able to move forward, not on.

Too often people tend to tuck their grief away instead of allowing it to do the work it was intended to do. Don’t allow fear of what others may think keep you from what could help you. Whether your bereavement experience is recent or not so recent, GriefShare is an opportunity to be around people in a confidential and understanding environment where you will find encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family members or a friend.

GriefShare is a 13-week, Christ-centered, Bible-based program that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. There are three major components to the GriefShare experience: (1) Videos featuring some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts on grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective (2) Small group support and discussion (3) Workbooks for journaling and personal study exercises that reinforce the weekly topics.

The group meets on Monday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., Galion. The group will meet in Fellowship Hall. For more information or to register, call Kathy Price at 419-468-7977 or Mary Carney at 419-845-3195.