Newman family holds 92nd reunion

GALION — The J.O. and Anna Newman family met Aug. 25 at Heise Park, with only 27 members present for its 92nd reunion.

Rena Lovely welcomed the group and offered a prayer before the meal. She opened the business portion of the meal and welcome everyone again.

There were no deaths, births or marriages turned in to be recorded. Dale Miller was the oldest person present. He was 97. Brady and Ava Zeke were the youngest present, at 13 and 9. The Burkhart family had nine members present so their name will go on the plaque this year. Becky Quiggle traveled the farthest, from Casa Grande, Arizona.

Lovely thanked Joyce Vanatter for taking care of the scrapbook and family genealogy updates. Any information should be sent to her at 1025 Tanger Place, Mansfield, Ohio 44906.

It was announced that John and Marlene Burkart celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year and Homer and Carolyn Bloodhart celebrated their 50th anniversary. A collection was taken up and a group picture was taken by Raymond Barr.

The 93rd reunion will be held on Sunday, Aug 23, 2020 at the same place and time. Lovely will remain the only officer for the reunion.