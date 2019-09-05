Art Walk draws artists, art lovers

GALION — More than a dozen artists showed off their pieces at the annual Art Walk held in Historic Uptowne Galion on Thursday night. The walkwas hosted by the Brush and Palette Art Gallery.

Chalmer Hall was there. He brought along 15 landscape pieces he had created with oil paints.

“I take my paintings to different shows,” he said. “I belong to the Brush and Palette club here in Galion and I am going to join one in Mansfield.”

Hall has been sketching for years, but oil paints are something new for him.

“I have always liked to sketch and draw,” he added. “When I retired about two years ago I started dabbling in oil paints. “This is just a past-time and a hobby. I like doing this because I meet a lot of people and see different paintings and get some different ideas.

Hall said he uses pictures to help create his paintings. He says it is nice to have a reference for the shading in the paintings.

“I’ve sold a few paintings,” he said. “It makes me feel good when strangers buy my paintings.”

Carol Kable, a co-director of the gallery and president of the Brush and Palette Art Association, said a lot of work goes into hosting the event, which she said is in its third or fourth year in Galion.

“Our art association has been in existence since 1960,” Pore said. “It’s an area art club that started over in Richland County and then when we had an opportunity to have a gallery in Galion we took it. That was in 2015. We were in a smaller building behind a storefront, but here in May we were contacted by our landlord that they had a storefront on the main street open, so our board decided that would be better for visibility.”

Brush and Palette’s new home is at 131 Harding Way East.

For this year’s art show, local organizers put out a call for artists.

“We went around and asked all the businesses who would partner with us — and let somebody out front — if they wanted to get their own artist or do their own art thing,” Pore explained. “Some of them chose to do that, and we ended up with 17 locations. Basically, it’s mainly private artists selling their own original artwork … all the way from watercolors to jewelry.”

The Brush and Palette Art Gallery boasted several works of art in front of its own gallery and the Crawford County Arts Council showed up and made buttons. Next door to the gallery is Planet 14, which allowed people to do chalk drawings outside, and had an artist on hand, too.

The Art Walk was in a three-block area, concentrated most in the block east of the square, with a few businesses on the ends that participated as well,

Kable said the feedback she got about the Art Walk was that the event was well-received with a lot of people talking about it on Facebook and other social media outlets.

Photo by Jodi Myers Samantha Pry, right, is the artist of the items on the table. Her mom, Kim Palm, is on the left. Photo by Jodi Myers Chalmer Hall talks to some of the visitors to Thursday's Art Walk in Historic Uptowne Galion.