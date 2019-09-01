Local scouts do good deed … and then get down, dirty

GALION — On Tuesday night, 16 youth and adult scouters from Troop 304 helped serve and clean up a huge community picnic dinner at Galion Pointe, a residential care facility. The residents, staff, and more than 100 guests were served brats, dogs, burgers, baked beans, potato salad, macaroni salad, chips and watermelon to their hearts and stomachs content. Troop 304 is sponsored by the Galion American Legion Post 243.

The scouts also got a little down and dirty on a recent foray.

Members of Troop 304 took a quick weekend trip to western Pennsylvania to do some cave exploring. The group looked like a walking disaster after spending hours climbing, crawling, and slithering on their backs and bellies through the holes and cracks within the cave system. The scouts got to learn about the geology of the area.

The scouts also made a short stop by Fort Necessity in Farmington, Pennsylvania. This was a hastily built fort which became George Washington’s first command. It just happened to be while he was still a British officer fighting the French, not a Colonial officer.

The Troop, always wanting to ‘Be Prepared,’ has other adventures planned for the future as well as community service, camping, canoeing and merit badges.

