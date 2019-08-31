First Fall Festival announced for Big Four Depot

GALION — A new fun, family event is coming to the Depot in Galion this year with the first ever Fall Festival. The festival is being sponsored by Friends of the Big Four.

The festival is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Big Four Depot on North Washington Street. There will be lots of activities for all ages.

Dave Moore, a member of the Friends of the Big Four Depot, and one of the festival organizers, said the group is excited about the new event and said they hope the tradition continues with a bigger and better festival next fall.

“This is our first year putting it on,” Moore said. “We just decided within the last month that we were going to do this.”

The fall festival will boast a cornhole tournament, pumpkin painting, a bounce house, assorted food vendors and a wide variety of entertainment.

“Our main act is the ‘Crazy Gringos,’” Moore said. “They are a local band that plays all kinds of music, but mainly country. They will play from 2-4 p.m. We will have entertainment before and after them, but they are our feature group.”

Talking about some of the scheduled activities, Moore said there will be pumpkins available for people to paint or decorate and take home with them. A lot of activities aren’t quite set in stone yet, Moore said. But he assured everyone that more details will be announced as the festival nears.

He did note that although the festival is free to the public, there will be fees to participate in the corn hole tournament as well to paint the pumpkins they wish to take home.

“There aren’t going to be any craft tables this year, but that is something we might look into adding for next year,” he said. “We’re just trying to get the basic festival started this year and continue it next year and make it bigger next year.”

Inquirer file photo Friends of the Big Four Depot have announced preliminary plans for the group’s first Fall Festival. It will from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the depot and new depot pavilion on North Washington Street. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Depot-1-Copy.jpg Inquirer file photo Friends of the Big Four Depot have announced preliminary plans for the group’s first Fall Festival. It will from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the depot and new depot pavilion on North Washington Street.