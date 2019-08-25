Galion area church briefs

Fall GriefShare program starts Sept. 16

GALION — “You need to move on…” “Why can’t you just get over it…let it go…” “Crying about it isn’t going to bring him/her back…” “It’s been months…shouldn’t you be able to move on by now…”

Sadly, these are some of the things well-meaning people say to those who are grieving. However, you don’t just get over it. You don’t just forget. You don’t just move on.

The grieving process is not something you can control. It is not something you can turn off at will. It is what it says it is, a process,; and when you are ready, you will be able to move forward, not on.

Too often people tend to tuck their grief away instead of allowing it to do the work it was intended to do. Don’t allow fear of what others may think keep you from what could help you. Whether your bereavement experience is recent or not so recent, GriefShare is an opportunity to be around people in a confidential and understanding environment where you will find encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family members or a friend.

GriefShare is a 13-week, Christ-centered, Bible-based program that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. There are three major components to the GriefShare experience: (1) Videos featuring some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts on grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective (2) Small group support and discussion (3) Workbooks for journaling and personal study exercises that reinforce the weekly topics.

The group meets on Monday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., Galion. The group will meet in Fellowship Hall. For more information or to register, call Kathy Price at 419-468-7977 or Mary Carney at 419-845-3195.

Community Christian Church garage sale coming up

GALION — Community Christian Church, on the corner of Biddle Road and Bucyrus Road (Ohio 19 West) will have its annual garage sale on Sept. 5, Sept 6 and Sept. 7. Proceeds from the sae will be used for missions that the church supports.

Hours for the garage sale are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 7, which is $1 a bag day.

Chicken BBQ is Sept. 7 at St. Joe’s Activity Center

GALION — The Galion Knights of Columbus 17th annual Chicken BBQ is Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St.. Eaters can dine inside or get carryout. A drive-thru service will be open.

GloryWay quartet in Mansfield Aug. 31

MANSFIELD — The gospel group GloryWay will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cornerstone FWB Church, 1602 Walker Lake Road, in Mansfield. A freewill offering will be taken. There will be a special openeing to the program by the Detty Sisters.

St. Paul UMC supply drive is continuing

GALION — On Aug. 1, 2019 Galion St Paul United Methodist Church kicked off its third annual supply drive for Americans negatively impacted by natural disaster.

Please join church members in their efforts to ease the burden of Americans devastated by severe weather. Stop by St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St.,and pick up the supply lists located inside the glass doors. This year we are collecting items for school kits and personal hygiene kits in addition to the flood bucket cleaning supplies collected in past years.

You can donate one item or all of the items on a list, or donate items in bulk. All Galion residents are encouraged to support this national humanitarian relief effort for our fellow Americans. Donated supplies can be dropped off at St. Paul United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.