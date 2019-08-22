Grammy nominee David Wells coming to Galion on Sept. 8

GALION — Grammy nominee David Wells will perform at Christ United Methodist Church, 130 E. Walnut St, Galion, as part of the 10:15 a.m. service Sept. 8, 2019.

Wells is a professional trumpeter and is nominated for “Best Pop and Instrumental Album” this year. Wells’ performance will be a unique event for Galion. The Sept. 8 performance is free and open to the public, and is expected to last 15-30 minutes. Current or former instrumentalists — or anyone with a love of music — can hear and see what perfection on a trumpet sounds like. This is for children and adults alike

Wells has released 15 CDs. He hosts a nationally syndicated radio show and is a concert promoter in Nashville, Tennessee. He is also the CEO of and promotes his 501(c)(3), The Chocolate Jazz Foundation, whose mission is to fight against “Bullying” in the public schools. A music video of David playing “Amazing Grace” may be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHRM0znbfrQ

He began playing the trumpet at 9 years of age and debuted professionally at the age of 13. He was heavily influenced by Phil Driscoll, Kenny G., Louis Armstrong, and Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass.

Again, the Sept. 8 performance is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the church lot as well as on the street and a number of parking areas near the church.

Award-winning musician will play at 10:15 a.m. service at Christ United Methodist Church