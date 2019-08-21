Galion news briefs: Artwalk Sept. 5 in uptown Galion; MOP meeting; funds raised for suicide prevention

Art walk Sept. 5 in Galion

GALION — Merchants in uptown Galion and area artists are partnering for an uptown art walk event on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 5-8 p.m. This event is sponsored by Brush and Palette Art Association (BPAA) and will promote the enjoyment of art in the community and showcase Galion’s uptown business sector.

Featured on the walk will be artists displaying, demonstrating, and selling their artwork at more than 12 locations in a three-block area. Other venues featured will be chalk art drawing and various other art related activities offered by some of the business locations. Walking maps will be provided by Brush and Palette Art Gallery (BPAG) to pinpoint the locations participating.

Those wishing more information about this event may call Carol Kable at 419-468-2944 or Diane Bell at 419-468-5965. Info may also be accessed on BPAG’s Facebook page. BPAG’s email address is ourbpagallery@gmail.com.

Suicide Prevention Walk raises $6,000

BUCYRUS — More than 120 people, including some in strollers and a few four-legged friends, participated in the 15th Crawford County Walk for Suicide Prevention on May 11 in downtown Bucyrus to help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. Together, more than $6,000 was raised.

Crawford County Suicide Prevention Coalition Chairperson Cindy Wallis stated that the purpose of the walk is to help prevent future suicides. “With the money raised from this event, Community Counseling Services (CCS) can create educational programs for the community, especially through the schools,” she said. Most of the funds go back into the Crawford County School Systems. Nearly all the schools in Crawford County participate in the Signs of Suicide (SOS) program, which teaches students in grades 6 through 12 to ACT if they see a friend, or if they themselves may be suicidal. ACT stands for Acknowledge, Care, and Tell. Students are encouraged to “acknowledge that you or a buddy is struggling, let them know that you care about them, and tell a trusted adult.” Wallis noted that in addition, CCS conducts depression screenings and suicide screenings in the schools they visit.

To view more pictures of this year’s walk, check out the photo album on the Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board Facebook page or visit our website at www.mcadamh.com.

Mid-Ohio Progressives will meet Aug. 28 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS – The Mid-Ohio Progressives will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Bucyrus Public Library, 200 E. Mansfield St.

The meeting will feature a demonstration of Crawford County’s new voting equipment. Postcards and postage will be available for those attending to write to encourage declared Democrats to change their address with the board of elections if they have not done so. Upcoming activities of both MOP and Crawford County Democrats will be discussed.

For more information, contact lisakaymiller13@gmail.com.