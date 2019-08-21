Bus stuffed! 2019 Third Friday series ends another successful run

GALION — Music filled the air and people gathered on North Market Street to enjoy the tunes and good times at the final 2019 Third Friday in Galion event last Friday.

A summer tradition for three years now, Third Friday didn’t disappoint. Those in attendance could hear princesses sing and munch on goodies from local vendors. The night also was the annual Stuff The Bus effort, where businesses brought down school supplies that were donated by residents for Galion and St. Joseph School students.

Miranda Jones, member engagement director for the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce ,said the night was a thrilling success as was the entire Third Friday season.

“It went great, it was good,” she said. “We were so happy how everything went.”

Talking about Stuff the Bus campaign Jones said, “It was great. It was one of those things that you’re so impressed with how well the community comes together. They never seem to disappoint me.”

She shared some examples

“The League of Riders, a local motorcycle group in town, came up with 35 backpacks filled with school supplies,” Jones said. “That was really cool. They loaded it all up on the bus and so did all the businesses involved. We still have boxes that are still out in the businesses. We’re so thrilled with the community’s support and Stuff the Bus was great.

“I actually went back into the office on Saturday and unloaded all the boxes and our entire conference table in the back room was just filled with supplies … the entire table was. And the backpacks was in an entirely different section, so that didn’t even include them.”

A popular draw at Third Friday are a group of princesses and they worked their magic again.

“The princesses are always so well received and it’s always so cute to see the girls up on stage singing and dancing,” Jones said. “It always warms my heart to see that because sometimes kids can be so shy being in a public setting. This gives the kids a chance to be up on a raised stage like the gazebo. It’s always warming to me to bring that to the community.

“Greg Bell and the Galion Area Band did such a wonderful job,” she said. “The Galion Area Band is a crowd favorite for us. We love them.”

Donna Wilson and Dolores Wolfe of Galion had a good time Friday, both saying they’ve been to all the Third Friday events this summer.

“I come up here to see everybody and enjoy the music,” Wilson said. “The produce market is a big hit for me, I’ll definitely be going there tonight. And I usually stay for the whole night unless it gets too cold.”

“I’ve been coming up here all summer just to listen to the music and enjoy the fellowship that goes along with something like this,” Wolfe added. “And the ice cream. I will have some of that in a little while.”

The entertainment is a big draw, but so is the food and fellowship and a having chance to explore uptown Galion.

“I think this year was the best yet,” Jones said of the Third Friday series. “Bigger and better every year. People have given me some suggestions for next year, so I’m putting my thinking cap on and thinking about the future and where I can add more things and what we can do differently next year to make it more community involved.

“We want to be sure we’re including all the groups and organizations within Galion, and keeping it family friendly. I think that’s important to us as an organization, and it’s important that we keep within our mission statement and support the growth of the Galion business community. We just want to make sure that by us doing these events we are helping the businesses within the area in which we’re doing them.”

Photo by Jodi Myers

The singing Princesses were a hit once again at Third Friday in Galion. They invited little princesses up to the gazebo and let them sing along with them. The Princesses are a group of local girls who dress up as Disney princesses, and their little fans followed suit. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Princess-singalong.jpg Photo by Jodi Myers

Natalia and Kayden Lewis were just two of dozens who stepped up last week to Stuff the Bus at the August Third Friday in Galion event on the square. Area residents, students and others helped stuff a school bus with supplies that will be used at Galion City Schools and Galion St. Joseph School. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Bus-stuffed.jpg Photo by Jodi Myers

