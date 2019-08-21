Donald, Dixie Stinehelfer to celebrate 60th anniversary

Donald Striker and Dixie (Stinehelfer) Striker will celebrate 60 years of marriage this week.

On Aug. 23, 1959 they were married in Woodlawn Church in Bucyrus, Ohio.

The are the parents of sons David and Kathy of Galion, Dan and Sonja of Bucyrus, and daughter Lori and Walter McNabb of Columbus. They are grandparents of 10 grandchilden and to 15 great grandchildren.

A celebration will be held at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1675 Hopley Ave., Bucyrus on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2:30-5 p.m. The celebration will be in Fellowship Hall.

No gifts please. Your presence is all we need.

