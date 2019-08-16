Galion area church briefs

Chicken BBQ is Sept. 7 at St. Joe’s Activity Center

GALION — The Galion Knights of Columbus 17th annual Chicken BBQ is Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St.. Eaters can dine inside or get carryout. A drive-thru service will be open.

St. Paul UMC having another supply drive

GALION — On Aug. 1, 2019 Galion St Paul United Methodist Church kicked off its third annual supply drive for Americans negatively impacted by natural disaster.

Please join church members in their efforts to ease the burden of Americans devastated by severe weather. Stop by St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St.,and pick up the supply lists located inside the glass doors. This year we are collecting items for school kits and personal hygiene kits in addition to the flood bucket cleaning supplies collected in past years.

You can donate one item or all of the items on a list, or donate items in bulk. All Galion residents are encouraged to support this national humanitarian relief effort for our fellow Americans. Donated supplies can be dropped off at St. Paul United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Allie’s Rett Walk and 5K run is Sept. 8 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Mount Zion United Methodist Church will sponsor the 2019 Allie’s Rett Walk and 5K Run at Aumiller Park on Sunday, Sept. 8. Registration begins at noon and the 5K Run begins at 1 p.m.,with the walk immediately after. Runners can register by Aug. 23rd for $25 or the day of the race for $35. Runners must pre-register to be guaranteed a T-shirt. T- Shirts are $10. Walkers are free with a donation to the rettsyndrome.org

Those wishing to participate may do so by emailing tcoffman2907@gmail.com or donation may be sent to Traci Coffman, 395 CR 59, Nevada, OH 44849. Make checks payable to rettsyndrome.org

Money from the entry fees and other donations will be turned in at the regional fundraiser in Cincinnati for Rett Syndrome research.

Ice cream social at Johnsville Grace UMC

JOHNSVILLE — Johnsville Grace United Methodist Church will be holding their annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 24th from 4:30-7 pm. Featured will be a full menu of home cooked foods of sandwiches, noodles, baked beans, salads, pies, cakes, ice cream and drinks. A freewill donation will be collected. The church is in Johnsville, just east of the square at 7459 County Road 242.