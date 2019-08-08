2019 Bratwurst Festival entertainment schedule

BUCYRUS — The Bratwurst Festival has released this year’s entertainment schedule. Below are the events, times, and locations.

The Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage is located on West Rensselaer Street.

The Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance is located in Schines Art Park.

The FC Bank Stage is located in the parking lot of FC Bank.

The Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone is in the parking lot of Family Video.

2019 Bratwurst Festival Schedule

THURSDAY AUGUST 15

11:00 – “Boyd Long Opening Ceremony” – Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage

1:00 – Ken & Mary – Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage

2:00 – Bratwurst Eating Contest – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance

2:00 – Ken and Mary – roving throughout the festival area

3:00 – Junior Princess Pageant – Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage

3:00 – Uke 3 – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance

3:00 – Mike & Larry – roving throughout the festival area

4:00 – Richard Wiener – roving throughout the festival area

4:00 – Ken & Mary – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance

5:00 – Princess Pageant – Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage

5:00 – Watermelon Eating and Seed Spitting Contest – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance

7:00 – Parade – sponsored by People’s Savings and Loan

8:00 – Queen’s Pageant – Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage

8:00 – Buckeye State Pedal Tractor Pull – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

8:00 – Ella Hoover – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance

FRIDAY AUGUST 16

ALL DAY – Honey Hill Petting Zoo – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

Noon- Water Balloon Toss – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

Noon – Bucyrus Nazarene Church Praise Band – Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage

1:00 – Cream Puff Eating Contest – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance 1:00 – Crawford Park District Nature Show– Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

1:00 – Street Magic with Alexander – roving throughout the festival area

1:00 – Ken & Mary – roving throughout the festival area

1:30 – Magic Show with Alexander – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

2:00 – Uke 3 – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance

2:00 – Mike & Larry – roving throughout the festival area

2:30 – Street Magic with Alexander – roving throughout the festival area

3:00 – Cheerleading Competition – Courthouse

3:00 – Richard Wiener – roving throughout the festival area

3:00 – Uke 3 – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance

3:00 – Water Balloon Toss – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

4:00 – Polka Pirates – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance

4:00 – Crawford Antique Farm Machinery Pedal Tractor Pull – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

5:00 – Pizza Eating Contest – Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage

5:00 – Street Magic with Alexander – roving throughout the festival area

5:30 – Magic Show with Alexander – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

6:00 – Ken & Mary – roving throughout the festival area

6:30 – Street Magic with Alexander – roving throughout the festival area

7:00 – Parade – sponsored by Knecht’s Auto Recycling

8:00 – Erik Gimbel Orchestra – Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage

8:00 – Rock This Way – FC Bank Stage

8:00 – Stein Auction – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance

8:30 – Cellar Chicks – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance

SATURDAY AUGUST 17

9:00 – 5k Color Run, sponsored by First Federal Community Bank and Avita Health System – Bucyrus

High School

ALL DAY – Honey Hill Petting Zoo – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

11:00 – Water Balloon Toss – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

11:00 – Street Magic with Alexander – roving throughout the festival area

11:30 – Magic Show with Alexander – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

12:00 – New Washington Band – Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage

12:00 – Pig Tail Contest – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance

12:30 – Street Magic with Alexander – roving throughout the festival area

12:30 – Mini Moto Race – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

2:30 – Frog Jumping Contest – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

1:00 – Uke 3 – FC Bank Stage

1:00 – Mike & Larry – roving throughout the festival area

1:30 – Hoop Shoot Contest – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

1:30 – Pretty Baby Contest – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance

1:30 – OSU Alumni Band – Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage

2:00 – Ken & Mary – roving throughout the festival area

3:00 – Richard Wiener – Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage

3:00 – Water Balloon Toss – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

3:00 – Visiting Queen’s Stroll – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual Insurance

4:00 – Parade – sponsored by Avita Health System

6:00 – Cellar Dwellers – FC Bank Stage

6:00 – Street Magic with Alexander – roving throughout the festival area

6:00 – Mustache and Beard Contest – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual

Insurance

6:00 – Ice Cream Eating Contest – Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage

6:30 – Magic Show with Alexander – Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone

7:00 – Men’s Legs Contest – Schines Art Park Stage brought to you by Ohio Mutual

Insurance

7:00 – United in Harmony – Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage

7:30 – Street Magic with Alexander – roving throughout the festival area

8:30 –The Smokin’ Ham Band– FC Bank Stage

Rock This Way – Hailing from Newark, Ohio, RTW is comprised of savvy veteran leadership and young, youthful energy. Playing music from the likes of Journey, Queen, Styx, Bruno Mars and many more.

Cellar Dwellers – One of Crawford County’s most beloved bands, the Cellar Dwellers play a mix of modern pop, classic rock, current country, and more.

The Smokin Ham Band – from London Ohio. Influenced by the likes of Merle Haggard, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams, Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Clint Black, Alabama, Keith Whitley, Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Dwight Yoakam, David Allan Coe, Kris Kristofferson and more, the Smokin’ Ham Band believes country music “Ortta” be played with real Fender Instruments, Fiddle, Pedal Steel Guitar and a touch of Piano.