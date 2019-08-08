Plenty of summer fun left in Ohio

COLUMBUS — As August kicks-off, it’s time to make the most of those remaining summer days before school schedules begin. With so much to do in Ohio, you don’t have to go far to find breathtaking waterfront views, live music or an inspiring museum. The only question is, where to first?

“There is still time to take an Ohio. Find It Here. road trip,” said Matt MacLaren, director of TourismOhio. “It’s the perfect time to plan a road trip around big anniversary celebrations including The Shawshank Redemption or continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ohioan Neil Armstrong’s first step on the moon.”

At RoadTrips.Ohio.org you’ll find 10 themed road trip routes complete with Spotify playlists curated by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Here are some of the big anniversaries offering plenty of end-of-summer opportunities to enjoy with those who mean the most to you.

Anniversary Celebrations

The Shawshank Redemption 25th Anniversary Celebration, Mansfield is Aug. 16-28. Get busy living with a screening of The Shawshank Redemption in the Renaissance Theatre, where Shawshank originally premiered in 1994. As part of this special anniversary event, attendees will be able to meet some of the film’s celebrities at the Ohio State Reformatory, and the annual Shawshank Hustle 7K route will take runners past several of the film’s locations. This celebration is the perfect excuse to try out the Shawshank Trail and visit 16 famous filming sites on your own. Most anniversary events will be ticketed so make plans to attend today!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s new Woodstock 50 exhibit celebrates the legendary festival that took place 50 years ago this August. The exhibit features rare prints, performance outfits, video footage, tickets, original signage and more. Looking to have your own jam session? Stop by The Garage, where you can create your own music with keyboards, mixing boards, bass guitars, drums, acoustic instruments and the finest guitars in the industry, from Les Paul to Fender. And, it’s not too late to catch one of the free Summer in the City concerts on the Rock Hall plaza.

Celebrate Young’s Jersey Dairy’s 150th year in business and the Ohio Ice Cream Trail with a scoop (or two!) of locally made ice cream. Try an upcoming August flavor of the week like Key Lime Crunch and Peaches & Cream or stick with fan favorites from Strawberry Cheesecake to Cow Patty, a dark chocolate ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces. Take advantage of Young’s Labor Day Family Value Weekend with special wristbands, good for all-day family fun.

The Dayton Art Institute is commemorating its 100th anniversary. Special summer events and exhibits to mark the occasion include Monet and Impressionism through August 25 and Our Century: Dayton Area Collects through September 22. If you missed the special events surrounding the Apollo 11 lunar landing anniversary on July 20, view The Moon Museum exhibition at DAI through September 8.

Enjoy the Outdoors

The Pride of Africa exhibit is now open at the Akron Zoo, showcasing the beauty of a Kenyan savannah and featuring areas dedicated to African lions, Speke’s gazelle, white storks and goats. Also opening this summer, the Wild Asia exhibit recreates the jungles of southeast Asia and Himalayan forests

The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake is the perfect place for a last-minute summer getaway. Located in the heart of Ohio’s wine country, the Lodge has been working on several renovations this year including a new guest entryway oriented toward the Lake Erie shore, new wine shuttle offerings and new row and paddle boat rentals to use along Cowles Creek. The Lodge has also expanded upon its popular Lake Erie Canopy Zipline offerings like the two and a half-hour guided canopy tour and adventure course with over 30 obstacles.

To the Moon and Back

Can’t get enough of all the activities tied to the moon landing anniversary? Extend the summertime celebration vibes when the Cincinnati Museum Center continues to honor Ohioan Neil Armstrong’s first step on the moon with the opening of Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibit on September 28. The exhibit will feature the Apollo command module Columbia – the only portion of the historic spacecraft to survive the lunar journey. This marks the final stop of the exhibit’s national tour, organized by the National Air and Space Museum and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

Staff report

TourismOhio, operating within the state of Ohio’s Development Services Agency, works to position Ohio as a destination of choice to enrich lives through authentic travel experiences. The branding Ohio. Find It Here. supports Ohio’s $46 billion tourism industry. For more, visit Ohio.org.

