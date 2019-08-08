Naturalist on Duty program continues Saturday

ASHLAND — The third event in Ashland University’s Environmental Studies Center’s “Naturalist on Duty” series will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at the AU Black Fork Wetlands, 2628 Ashland Road. This event will feature the topic, “Prairie Flowers and Pollinators.”

The series is being held on one Saturday morning each month through the summer and fall, ending on Oct. 5. All events are free and open to the public and each open-house style event will be held between 10 a.m. and noon. Those under 16 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“The prairie flowers are beautiful this time of year. We will do a short program on key features to help with using a general plant guide. It is also fun to follow different pollinators from flower to flower and watch what they are doing,” said Dr. Patricia Saunders, AU associate professor of biology and director of the environmental science program.

Saunders noted that the “Naturalist on Duty” series provides all with an opportunity to connect with nature in our own backyard and these informal, come-when-you-can style programs are short and flexible. “New this year, we are doing short programs each hour that focus on basic features of the organisms. These are helpful for identifying groups and common local examples. We will also have an art table for kids of all ages,” she said.

The remaining dates and topics for the series are: Sept. 7 — birds and bird banding; and Oct. 5 — fall insects.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_au-stuff.jpg