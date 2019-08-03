The fun never stops at Crawford Park District

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Summer is just about halfway over. Practices for the fall sports seasons started Thursday and the start of the 2019-20 school year for students and teachers is closer than they’d like to believe.

But there are still plenty of summer activities going on at the Crawford Park District. Here is a list of upcoming activities, including next weekend’s popular Water Carnival at Lowe-Volk Park. Here are some details.

The Water Carnival is Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a great way to appreciate the importance of water in an ecosystem and also to have a lot of fun getting wet during an assortment of water games. There will be fire trucks, an inflatable ball that floats on the water, a slip and slide, water balloons and much more! Come ready to get wet and have fun with the entire family. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Look for information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District by visiting their web site at www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or by visiting our Facebook page.

Also, this Saturday night at Lowe-Volk Park, is a program called On Nature at Night: Crickets, Katydids, and Cicadas, Oh My! It starts at 8:30 p.m. a Join Crawford Park District naturalist to learn about the different insect sounds you can hear at the end of summer. Participants will take a night hike to try to identify and catch the types of insects making calls around the park.

On Monday, Aug. 12, starting at 6 p.m., enjoy the Sights and Sounds of Nature at Lowe-Volk Park. The Crawford Park District’s Joy Etter-Link will put your senses to the test! Do you know your sights and sounds of nature? This program is designed for kids up to the 5th grade, and the kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Learn about Canoes and Canoeing onTuesday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Neff Reservoir, on Ohio 98 in Bucyrus . Join the Crawford Park District staff for an evening paddle around the reservoir. Learn some canoeing basics and take to the water and watch the wildlife.Pre-registration is required for this program by Aug.12. For information, call the park district at 419-683-9000.

Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. is Feeding Day at Lowe-Volk Park. Will it be fruit, vegetables, leafy greens, shrimp, worms, or mice? Can you guess what’s on the menu for the animals in the Nature Center? The Crawford Park District invites families to stop out to find out who eats what and help feed some of the animals!

Visit Unger Park on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. for Toddler Trot: Pickin’ Prairies. Unger Park is just west of Bucyrus at 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road. The tall grasses and blooming flowers make prairies fun landscapes to explore. The Crawford Park District is staff for a stroll on the winding trails of Unger Park. Using your five senses, the prairie world will come alive. This program is for kids not quite in school and younger.

Enjoy the Schanzenbach Prairie on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. The prairie is at 4924 Henry Cooper Road. Join the Crawford Park District staff for a stroll through the prairie. For several years, Mark has been establishing a tall-grass prairie. He has gathered botanical specimens from all over Ohio and is eager to share the many spectacular and unusual species he has collected. He has also added a wetland, a planting of native cranberry. Meet at the house and learn about Mark’s prairie. Call 419-683-9000 for information.

A popular park district program is called Viewing the Night Sky. There are programs at Lowe-Volk Park, starting at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the galaxies to be viewed include:

M-87 is the giant elliptical galaxy that they recently took a photo of its super massive black hole. This black hole is 6.5 billion times the mass of our sun. Unfortunately, we can’t see the black hole with our telescopes.

M-104 is the Sombrero Galaxy. It is alenticular galaxy giving us nearly edge-on view. They also resemble a lens. The Sombrero Galaxy is 29.3 million light years away. It is found above the constellation Corvus.

M-44 is an open cluster called the Beehive Cluster. It can be viewed with binoculars or even your naked eye! It is only 520 light years away and found in the constellation Cancer. The Beehive Cluster has been known since ancient times, and was one of the first objects Galileo studied. It is very pretty.

Mizar and Alcor, also called “The Horse and Rider”, are found in the handle of the Big Dipper. They are a binary star system, which means the two stars orbit around a central mass.

Meet at sunset. If needed, the group will meet inside and watch videos. Bring your own telescope or allow the volunteers to assist you with those provided.

Take a tour of the Daughmer Savannah at 2 p.m. on Aug. 25. The prairie is at 786 Marion-Melmore Road. Daughmer is a remnant of one of North America’s most endangered ecosystems: the Bur-Oak Savannah. It has more threatened and endangered plants than any other spot in Crawford County, and they are visible in late August. Meet park district naturalist Warren Uxley in the parking lot, just north of State Route 294.

Do a little Monarch Tagging on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Unger Park. 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road. Learn about the life cycle of the Monarch butterfly, its need for milkweed plants, and its amazing migration to Mexico in this program designed for families. You will have an opportunity to help Kansas University with Monarch migration and population research by attempting to capture, tag, and release Monarch butterflies. All ages welcome. Nets will be provided.

Another Wild Wednesday is planned Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Preschoolers and their parents are invited to the Nature Center and enjoy an hour of nature exploration! Program topics will vary and may include a story, short hike, craft, or a visit from an animal. Come dressed for the weather.

A Hunting Lottery will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Call 419-683-9000 for information on this hunting by permission opportunity.

Come to Unger Park on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. to have a little fun with Archery. The Park is at 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road. Whether for sport, food, or fun, archery is a great outdoor activity. Join park district staff for an evening archery shoot that will include an introduction to archery safety and shooting basics. Equipment provided. No registration required.

