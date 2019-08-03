Northmor’s Chris Bood receives Jeremy Beck Scholarship

GALION — Chris Bood gave a big thank you to the Beck family and all those who continue to support the Jeremy Beck Scholarship. Bood received the scholarship that is in memory of 1993 Northmor High School graduate, Jeremy Beck.

This is the 19th year the scholarship award has been presented to a Northmor graduate.

Bood will attend the University of Cincinnati in the School of Engineering and Aerospace Engineering program.

While at Northmor he played varsity football and basketball and was a member of National Honor Society, Valedictorian, class officer and FFA officer. Outside of school Bood enjoys outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, riding ATV and swimming. He also enjoys playing euchre with his family.

Jerry Bishop spoke a little about the background of the award that he began with another businessman from the area. Bishop said Jeremy worked for him at his business, Bishop Home Improvement and his parents Wayne and Marilyn Beck were his neighbors. They started the scholarship fund with a hog roast and several fundraisers after Jeremy passed away following a battle with Leukemia.

Jeremy passed away in May 2000. In honor of Jeremy, classmates, businesses and family started a fund in his name to further a Northmor student’s education. Jeremy’s classmates and family continue to donate to the scholarship fund.

“Jeremy was a really nice young man,” Bishop said. “He liked all the outdoor activities. He got the school spirit award in his senior year at Northmor.”

The Jeremy Beck Scholarship for $550 is a memorial scholarship given to a Northmor senior. The first few years the amount of the award was $250 and was given to two students. With the increased price of college, it is now $550 that is given to one senior.

Bishop welcomes continuing donations to the scholarship fund so that the award can continue. For more information about the fund that is retained at Galion Building and Loan, you can contact Jerry Bishop at 419-946-9934.

Chris Bood’s parents, Kim and Jeff Bood, expressed their appreciation for the continued support of the Northmor community for the scholarship fund that keeps Jeremy’s name and legacy alive.

Northmor graduate Chris Bood receives the check for the Jeremy Beck Award from Angie Humberson, left, and Trish Tetras. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_20190604_091204-2-.jpg Northmor graduate Chris Bood receives the check for the Jeremy Beck Award from Angie Humberson, left, and Trish Tetras. Courtesy Photo