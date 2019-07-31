Doug, Donna Ramsey to celebrate 50th anniversary

BELLVILLE — Doug and Donna Ramsey, 2353 Magnolia Drive, Ashland, will celebrate their 50th anniversary with an open house at Brethren Care Wellness Center in Ashland from 1-3 p.m. on Aug.17.

Friends are encouraged to stop in to say hello and congratulate them on 50 years of marriage.

Doug Ramsey married Donna Harris on Aug. 16, 1969.

The couple has two sons, Ryan and Katie Ramsey, of 1703 State Route 511, Ashland; and Chris and Kristi Ramsey, of 8195 Sea Star Drive, Blacklick, Ohio.

They also have four grandchildren.

Doug Ramsey is a former superintendent of the Clear Fork school district. Donna is a former teacher with Clear Fork schools.

