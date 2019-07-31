Cemetery expansion site nearing completion

BELLVILLE – A plot of land just outside the village on State Route 97 West will soon be available for people looking for burial plots.

The new cemetery area has been seeded and partially covered with asphalt so people can get access to the site.

It will augment the existing acreage in town, and provide 2,800 sites for graves, said council member and cemetery committee member Josh Epperson.

A plan to expand cemetery space has been discussed for some time. Epperson said the 20-acre site is owned by the village, but a farmer was allowed access to the land until plans could be more firmly detailed.

The plot sits in an area not far from the Clear Fork River, but it is not endangered by flooding problems that sometimes affect the village, said Epperson.

The land was raised three feet before construction began. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has looked at its status.

Engineering work for the project was done by K. E. McCartney and Associates. Inc. Brian McCartney, of the firm, is on the village planning commission and serves as village engineer. Workers on the site will be putting together a punch list, detailing what items remain to be done.

The platting of the cemetery sites must be completed. Information must be placed with the Ohio Department of Real Estate, according to Epperson.

Engineering work at the site was done to set up drainage; and water boring was done. Storm run-off can be controlled, said Epperson.

There is an area at the site which is not usable, which is about four acres. Monitoring wells are located in this area.

Epperson said grass was planted in the area and it is now firmly rooted. The driveways beyond the asphalt entry way have been layered with aggregate. These lead through the areas designated for burial plots.

A levy has been in place, which has allowed for funds to be accumulated for the project.

After platting is done, designating burial sites, people will be able to get information about signing up for a space, Epperson said.

Some activities which would work on the “aesthetics” of the area must be considered and completed, he said.

The look of the new cemetery area will conform with efforts that have made the older cemetery area more pleasant.

Recently, the Veterans Memorial at the old cemetery was refurbished. That spot was recognized during a program on Memorial Day this year.

Terra Valley did the excavation work for the project.

Photo by Louise Swartzwalder