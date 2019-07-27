Galion area news, church briefs

Artists needed for Galion art walk

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Gallery will host an uptown art walk in Galion on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 5-8 p.m. The gallery is working with Galion businesses to make this event a success and bring the joy of art to the community.

Artists and/or craftspeople are needed and invited to set up free outside of participating businesses in the uptown Galion area. Those who wish to display, demonstrate, and/or sell their art or crafts at the event must let Brush and Palette Art Gallery know of their intent by Aug. 15. A participation form is available at the gallery during its open hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The form can also be found online on the gallery’s Facebook page.

For more information about the event or to reserve a spot to set up at the event, please call Carol Kable (419-468-2944) or Diane Bell (419-468-5965). The Brush and Palette Art Gallery is a project of Brush and Palette Art Association, located at 131 Harding Way East in Galion.

Galion scouts help to feed local Golden Agers

GALION — Galion Scouts of Troop 304, sponsored by American Legion Post 243, acted as waiters at the Galion Golden Age Center on Thursday, July 25. A delicious lunch of chicken salad croissants, pea salad, and carrot cake was served. The meal was prepared by the dietary staff at Galion Pointe Care Center.

Special guest speaker Sunday at Southview Baptist

GALION — Pastor Cliff Hartley, Director of Missions for the Buckeye/Erie Association of Southern Baptist in Ohio, will be the guest speaker At Southview Baptist Church on Sunday, July 28 at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The church is located at 6904 Crawford Morrow County Line Road, Galion. The public is invited to attend.

Tim Brown to speak at Bucyrus community breakfast

BUCYRUS — Coach Tim Brown is an author, educator and motivational speaker. He also is the camp ministry director for Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Brown will be the guest speaker for the next Men’s Community Breakfast. The breakfast will take place in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 14, starting at 7 a .m. Brown is the Author of “Boys Won’t Be Boys” and “Uncommon Athletes.” Ladies are more than welcome to attend.

Dan Donner graduates from Ohio Northern

ADA —Daniel Donner, Galion, received BS in Civil Engineering, during graduation exercises at Ohio Northern University in May.

Still time to sign up for cooling assistance

GAHANNA — The AEP Ohio Neighbor to Neighbor Program is now accepting applications for utility assistance grants for the 2019 summer cooling season. Through a partnership between AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) company, and Dollar Energy Fund, eligible AEP Ohio customers who need help during the summer months can apply for assistance to maintain or restore their electric service.

Dollar Energy Fund’s Hardship Program – one of the largest in the country – helps eligible families facing an immediate utility crisis. The AEP Ohio Neighbor to Neighbor Program supports families in need with a grant applied directly to their AEP Ohio account to prevent disconnection of, or restore, their electric service. Cooling assistance is available once per program year on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible account holders may apply through August 31, 2019, while funds are available.

To apply, customers may contact one of the AEP Ohio Neighbor to Neighbor Program’s network of more than 120 Ohio community-based organizations. To qualify, an applicant’s total gross household income must be at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. In Galion, call or visit OHCAC, Crawford Center, 124 Buehler St., or call 419-468-5121