It’s time for another fall season of ‘Clue’

GALION — Who killed the caretaker at Brownella Cottage?

It’s up to you to find out! Aug. 16 and Aug, 17 are the kick-off dates for live-action Murder Mystery Clue at Brownella Cottage, 132 S. Union St. Games are played Friday at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 7 and 9 p.m. The game was designed after the board game we played as kids, except the characters and suspects are real!

With “lights on,” players tour the house and meet the suspects. The game begins at “lights out!”

Each player is provided a flashlight to navigate Brownella Cottage in the dark, determine the guilty person, the weapon used, and the room where the caretaker was murdered.

The game remains very popular and a great fundraiser for The Galion Historical Society. Last August, all sessions sold out quickly. Reservations are required for each game and can be made by calling 419-468-9338 beginning Aug. 1, 2019. The cost is $10 per person. Cash or credit cards are accepted at check-in the night of the game.

