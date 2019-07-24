Honda Indy 200 this weekend at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Mid-Ohio’s most popular racing event is this weekend. The 35th Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is Friday through Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

As Ohio’s largest annual motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio features a jam-packed weekend of on track action in both the open- and closed-wheel variety.

Headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series, this will be the 35th Indy car race held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The weekend schedule will see the debut of the high-flying action from Robby’s Gordon’s Stadium SUPER Trucks taking on the asphalt and air of Mid-Ohio for the first time.

Three series from the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires, the open-wheel development ladder, provide doubleheader races for Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000, and USF2000. The Global Mazda MX-5 Cup completes the racing slate with some full-fender action.

Overall, this weekend will provide an opportunity for viewing of 11 total races.

The NTT IndyCar Series is the premier open-wheel racing series in the United States. It offers one of the most diverse and challenging schedules in motorsports with races held on ovals, permanent road courses and temporary street courses. A new aerodynamic body kit was introduced to the series in 2018 at the St. Petersburg opener providing a sleeker, more aggressive-looking Indy car.

To order tickets in advance, visit www.midohio.com or by phone at 419-884-4000.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_JGS_2018-MIDOHIO-167087-1.jpg