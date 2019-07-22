Plans announced for 2019 Connections Weekend

GALION — The 2019 Connections Weekend has been set for Thursday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oc. 5. Connections Weekend highlights the successes of the Galion City Schools and its graduates.

The Galion City Schools Hall of Fame Inductees for 2019 have been selected.

They include: Jerry James (Class of 1944), Harold (Tubby) Garverick (1955), Harry Garverick (1956), James Garverick (1958), Joe Kleinknecht (1960), Ken Jarvis (Class of 1965 and Distinguished Educator), Kellie (Dye) Rowland (1977), Victoria Trapp (1979), and DKyle Zeuch (2003).

“We had the largest number of nominations since we began,” said Galion Alumni Association president Brian Treisch. “We think we have another outstanding group of alumni for the Hall.”

The Hall of Fame Inductees will be honored at a dinner at the Galion Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The public are welcome to attend this dinner and program, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Cost of the dinner will be $35.00 per person; $37.00 if payment is made online.

Information about reservations for this dinner can be found online at Galion Alumni Association website: www.galionalumni.com or the Galion City Schools website: www.galionschools.org. Reservations can also be made by calling the Galion City Schools central office at 419-468-3432 during office hours. Deadline for reservations is Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Other events for the Connections Weekend include a bonfire/pep rally on Thursday night, career day at Galion Middle School career day on Friday, Galion Tiger Alumni Band night on Friday night, and on Saturday the Kiwanis Pancake breakfast, the hall of fame dinner, and the high school homecoming dance.

More details on all of these events will be coming.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_connectionslogo.jpg