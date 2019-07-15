Galion kindergarten registration July 25

GALION — Kindergarten registration and screening for Galion City Schools will take place at Galion Primary School on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 9 a.m. to noon. Any child five-years-old on or before Aug. 1, 2019, is eligible to apply.

Galion City Schools will be performing Kindergarten screening for hearing, vision, speech and communication, other health or medical conditions and developmental delays for all children entering school for the first time. Parents should bring their child, the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residence. In the case of a divorce or separation, legal custody papers are needed for evidence of custody.

Parents must schedule an appointment by calling the Galion City School District Administrative Office at 419-468-3432

