Galion area college news

Galion’s Lyndsay McMullen graduates

DELAWARE — Lyndsay McMullen, of Galion, graduated this spring from Ohio Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Locals graduate from Heidelberg University

TIFFIN — These students are members of the graduating Class of 2019 at Heidelberg University. The university held its commencement ceremony on May 12.

From Galion: Jermaine Burket, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration and Sport Management, Cum Laude and Michaela Slone, Bachelor of Science, Health Science, Cum Laude.

from Bucyrus: Kalyn Heinle, Bachelor of Science, Education, Magna Cum Laude.

From Crestline: Allison Heacock, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.

Miami University names presidents list

MIAMI — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2018-19 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Those on the list include: Lauren Huggins of Galion; Addie Zeisler of Galion; Taylor McCann of Mount Vernon; Jake Strickler of Mansfield; and Rachel Tumbleson of Fredericktown.

Mount Gilead students receives degree

NEW CONCORD, — Veronica Carroll of Mount Gilead hasarned a bachelor’s degree from Muskingum University. She majored in Medical Laboratory Studies.

Tara Zinser on president’s List at Capital University

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce Tara Zinser, of Bucyrus, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

Bucyrus’ Alspach on provost’s list at Capital University

BEXLEY — Capital University has announced thay Bailey Alspach, of Bucyrus, was named to the provost’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

Student loan deferments available

If you’re having trouble repaying your federal student loans, you may be able to apply for a deferment, according to KHEAA. A deferment allows you to postpone paying your loans if you meet certain guidelines. You may qualify for a deferment if you are: Enrolled in college at least half time; In a rehabilitation training program; Unemployed or can’t find a full-time job; Having economic hardship or On active duty service in the military.

If you’ve defaulted on your federal loans, you may not be able to get a deferment. Talk with the agency that services your loans to see how you can get out of default. If you qualify for a deferment, you’ll have to submit an application. You must make your monthly payments until the agency tells you that your loans are in deferment.

KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents. KHEAA also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To learn more about those services, visit www.kheaa.com.