Arthur Miller conference in October at Ashland University

ASHLAND — Ashland University will hold the 13th Annual International Arthur Miller Conference on the AU campus Oct. 18-20, 2019. The title of the conference is “Arthur Miller and the Question of Relevance.”

The conference will feature staged readings of scenes from Miller’s plays and the Ashland University Department of Theatre will present its production of Miller’s “An Enemy of the People,” which runs Oct. 11-19.

The conference will include discussion of the relevance of Miller’s life and works from his roots, sources and early plays through the politics in his plays, and his work as adapter. Miller’s works will be compared with other playwrights both past and present.

“This conference will feature papers exploring Miller’s life and work in relation to this question of relevance, be it in terms legacy, influence, connection, appositeness, validity or rejection,” said Teresa Durbin-Ames, conference director and associate professor of theatre at AU. “Submitted papers consider Miller’s dramatic works in comparison with other playwrights. And because we will gather in the Midwest, papers also address this question in relation to the idea of Miller and Middle America.”

The conference keynote address will be delivered by distinguished Arthur Miller scholar Susan C. W. Abbotson of Rhode Island College. She is the author of “A Critical Companion to Arthur Miller” and “Student Companion to Arthur Miller” and numerous articles on Miller.

For further information, go to the Arthur Miller Society website at arthurmillersociety.net. Registration information can be found on the AU website at: www.ashland.edu/MillerConference2019

Courtesy photo Ashland University will hold its 13th annual International Arthur Miller Conference on the AU campus Oct. 18-20, 2019. The title of the conference is “Arthur Miller and the Question of Relevance.” https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_Ams1.jpg Courtesy photo Ashland University will hold its 13th annual International Arthur Miller Conference on the AU campus Oct. 18-20, 2019. The title of the conference is “Arthur Miller and the Question of Relevance.”