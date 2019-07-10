Chillicothe grocery owner still eyeing former Galion Geyer’s site

GALION — The owner of two Chillicothe-area groceries is still apparently working to open Galion Fresh Market in the old Geyer’s building in the Galion West Shopping Center off Portland Way North.

In March, Joseph A. Janes, of Chillicothe, filed articles of incorporation for the former Geyer’s site, 230 Portland Way North, with the Ohio Secretary of State. Janes is the the owner of Galion Fresh Market, Inc. He also owns Janes Fresh Market in Chillicothe and Mock Road Fresh Market in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

At Tuesday’s Galion City Council meeting, council members received notice of an attempt by Galion Fresh Market, Inc., to acquire the Liquor Agency contract, for the liquor store that used by be operated within Geyer’s. Galion Fresh Market, Inc., is also seeking to acquire a carryout liquor license for the Galion site.

Galion has requested a hearing to be set at a future date in Bucyrus where it will seek more information about the Galion Fresh Market request. In April, Galion Fresh Market Inc., made public its intent to have the Geyer’s liquor permit for beer and wine sales, including Sunday sales, transfered to Galion Fresh Market, Inc.

At that time, Galion City Council also voted to request a hearing with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. A date for that initial hearing has not yet been announced. Tuesday’s request for another hearing was expected to be sent to the agency Wednesday.

“We need to learn more about what ight happen to the Liquor Agency permit if (Galion Fresh Market) is unable to open,” said Mayor Tom O’Leary.

Also on Tuesday, city council members agreed to sell six single-phase KVA step-down tranformers to Tipp City, Ohio, who’s own electric grid was damaged by May 17 tornado.

“These are rebuilt transformers what we are phasing out,” said Galion Safety-Service Director Nikki Ward. “It’s something they need, and we just happened to have them. “

The price for the transformers has yet to be determined.

City of Galion Law Director Thomas Palmer reminded council members that if they wish to run again, the deadline to file with the Crawford County Board of Elections is Aug. 7, 2019.

