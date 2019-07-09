Clear Fork Valley Foundation awards $22,000 in scholarships

BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley Foundation, on May 13 at its 27th annual scholarship dinner at the Der Dutchman Restaurant, awarded $22,000 in scholarships to a group of Clear Fork students. Family members, friends, educators, and scholarship endowment families joined donors, board members, and other community members to celebrate the accomplishments of 25 twenty-five Clear Fork High School seniors.

The awards were given to students who best exemplified the specific criteria of each individual scholarship, representing various qualities such as academic achievement, humanitarianism, specific intended studies in college, outstanding performance in math, history, the arts, etc.

The Clear Fork Valley Foundation continues to grow, thanks to the generosity of the Clear Fork community and the hard work of an all-volunteer board of trustees. The sole purpose of the 501c3 non-profit is to foster education within the school district and to improve the general well-being of the community by supporting our youth.

2019 Scholarship winners

Lois Andrea Memorial Scholarship — Ashley Nelson;

John and Elizabeth Bellan Humanitarian Scholarship — Tymber Hetsler;

Bellville Lions Club Scholarship — Jordan Merandino;

Steven John Bryant Scholarship — MaKenzie Frontz;

Butler Lions Arthur Hathaway Scholarship — Regan Brokaw;

Kathy Joy Carr Life Sciences Scholarship — MacKenzie Thorne;

Clear Fork Valley FFA Alumni Scholarship — Sierra Weese;

Clifford Clagg Scholarship in Math — Jared Schaefer;

Terry Gordon History Scholarship — Maleah Garrabrant;

Doris E. Horn Scholarship in Music — Malorie Kinney;

McClelland Family Scholarship — Victoria Skoog;

Harold E. McCuen Arts and Humanities Scholarship — Emily Schaller;

Ruth B. Niss Scholarship for the Arts — Hunter Hotz;

Pentz Family Scholarship — Allison Studenmund;

Richland Bank Scholarship in Business — Jenna Hoffer;

D.D. Rummel Scholarship — Meghan Hadley;

Steven Dean Smith Scholarship in Agricutural Science — Valerie Golden;

G.F. Stoodt Family Scholarship in Math — Michael Ebert;

Carolynn B. Studenmund Memorial Scholarship — Savanna Donaldson;

Dean and Mary Louise Thomas Scholarship (Bellville Alumni) — Brock Dettmer;

Williams Family Altruistic Scholarship — Emily Snell;

Merit Scholarships — Hailee Carman, Kaylin Helinski, MacKenzie Klenk and Gannon Siefert.

Photo by Jeff Hoffer Twenty-five recently graduated Clear Fork students were the recipients in May of $22,000 in scholarships awarded by the Clear Fork Valley Foundation. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_Jeff-Hoffer.jpg Photo by Jeff Hoffer Twenty-five recently graduated Clear Fork students were the recipients in May of $22,000 in scholarships awarded by the Clear Fork Valley Foundation.