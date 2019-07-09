Three-day Rock and Roll, tattoo festival this weekend at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — If you’re a big fan of rock and roll, and tattoos, Mansfield is the place to be later this week.

The InkCarceration Music and Tattoo Festival is returning to the historic Ohio State Reformatory, a.k.a. Shawshank Prison, in Mansfield on July 12, 13 and 14.

This three-day festival will include a massive line-up of rock bands, including Shinedown, Godsmack and Five Finger Death Punch. In just two years, it has become one of the nation’s premier rock festivals.

In 2000, Godsmack shot its video “Awake” at the old prison on Mansfield’s north side, just off State Route 30 and State Route 545

InkCarceration will feature more than 30 bands on two outdoor stages, 70 tattoo artists, reformatory tours, gourmet food trucks, the best drinks and for the first time, the haunted house attraction, Escape from Blood Prison.

Schedule

Friday, July 12 — Shinedown; Taking Back Sunday; Skillet; Fozzy; Red Jumpsuit Apparatus; Awake at Last; The Funeral Portrait; and The Everyday Losers.

Saturday, July 13 — Godsmack; +Live+; Motionless in White’ Red Sun Rising; Buckcherry; Andrew WK; Stabbing Westward; Light the Torch; Eyes Set to Kill; Raven Black; Impending Lies and Monster Dolls.

Sunday, July 14 — Five Finger Death Punch; Seether; I Prevail; Starset; P.O.D.; From Ashes to New; Smile Empty Soul; Kerbera; Beyond Unbroken; Rivals and Monster Dolls.

InkCarceration Music and Tattoo Festival’s incredibly unique festival setting — the historic Ohio State Reformatory — is considered one of the most haunted buildings in the country and is the setting of the 1994 cinematic classic/IMDB’s highest rated movie of all time, The Shawshank Redemption (celebrating its 25th anniversary this year).

InkCarceration features tent and RV camping for a true outdoor festival experience.

With the concert happening outside, InkCarceration will feature 70 local and regional tattoo artists tattooing all weekend inside the reformatory. Appointments are recommended if there is a specific artist you would like to work with. Visit www.inkcarceration.com/tattoo for information on how to book your appointment and to see a full list of featured tattoo shops, companies and artists.

Escape from Blood Prison is the annual Halloween haunted house attraction hosted at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield. It typically runs from the end of September through early November every year, but InkCarceration will make this spooky attraction available for festival goers to experience all weekend long in 2019! Once Blood Prison takes over the reformatory, the enormous facility is filled with bloodthirsty inmates waiting for victims to enter and try and make it through the facility alive.

Visit inkcarceration.frontgatetickets.com/! for tickets and information.

Photo courtesy Destination Mansfield A three-day Rock and roll and tattoo festival called InkCarceration is coming to Mansfield’s Ohio State Reformatory this weekend. It is the third year for this event and is expected to draw thousands to the area. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_A-Day-to-Remember_RV5A8421-HDR_-Emily-Bobrowicz-2018-1500×1000.jpg Photo courtesy Destination Mansfield A three-day Rock and roll and tattoo festival called InkCarceration is coming to Mansfield’s Ohio State Reformatory this weekend. It is the third year for this event and is expected to draw thousands to the area.

Three-day rock and roll, tattoo festival will draw thousands to Mansfield