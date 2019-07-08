Crawford County Fair starts this weekend, Junior Fair King, Queen to be named Sunday

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Fair begins Sunday with some entries being judged and Junior Fair royalty being selected.

The applicants will go through an interview and be judged on stage presence during the contest, held Sunday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Youth Building on the fairgrounds. During the intermission of the contest, while judges will deliberate and choose the winners.

Here are the Crawford County Junior Fair Queen candidates

Alana Burkhart is the 17-year-old daughter of Dan and RaDenna Burkhart and is a nine-year member of the Barnyard Guys and Gals 4-H Club. Alana will be a senior at Colonel Crawford High School this fall, where she is involved with swimming, track, FFA, LEO Club, Young Life, Art Club, tutoring and volunteering in her community. Her family has been raising and showing Boer goats for as long as Alana can remember, and she has a passion for it. The goats that Alana raises, she shows them at the Crawford County Fair, but also at the state fair and other national shows. Alana acquires high-quality genetics from many different states to improve the quality of her show herd. The best thing in her eyes is to be able to give a high-quality show animal to local 4-H members. One of her favorite things is to go to others fairs to watch and support the goats that are competing with her genetics. Being involved in 4-H has helped her become a better leader, a more involved citizen, taught her responsibility and respect, shown her how to care for others, and has helped shaped her into the person she has grown to become.

Madison Furr is the 17-year-old daughter of Jim Miller and Maranda Furr. She is a nine-year member of the Crawford Little Critters 4-H Club. Madison will be a senior at Colonel Crawford High School in the fall. At school, Madison is involved with, FCCLA, LEO Club, National Honor Society, Young Life, Golf, Softball, Leadership Academy, Yearbook, and Student Council. Madison also shows rabbits at the Crawford County Fair. Along with her rabbit projects she has competed in Department 1 and has attended the Ohio State Fair with some of her projects.

Sydnee Corwin is the 16-year-old daughter of Aaron and Jill Corwin. Sydnee is representing the Dairy Maids and Gents 4-H Club, where she is currently serving as the Historian. She enjoys preparing her projects for the fair and the time she gets to spend with her livestock in preparing for the fair each year. Sydnee will be a junior at River Valley High School in the fall, where she is involved with Teen Institute, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Actively Caring for People, FFA, Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball. Sydnee is a member of St. Pauls’ Lutheran Church, where she is involved with her youth group. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends and volunteering for various community service events through 4-H, FFA, and church.

Mariah Cotsamire is the 17-year-old daughter of Mike and Mary Cotsamire. Mariah will be a senior at Colonel Crawford High School in the fall. Mariah is a member of the Kilbourne Klovers 4-H Club and the Colonel Crawford FFA Chapter, where she is the secretary. Through 4-H, Mariah takes alpacas and chickens to the Crawford County Fair, along with her cooking and creative writing projects. Through FFA, Mariah participates in Livestock Judging, Parliamentary Procedure Contents, and is the co-chair of the PALS committee. In school, Mariah is involved with the basketball and softball teams. Mariah values academics and keeping her grades up as one of her top priorities. If Mariah is not walking her alpaca or shooting hoops, you can find her spending time with the people that mean the most to her. Mariah has a big family, and she cherishes all of the time they spend together, especially making memories with her cousins. She also is involved with Youth Elect Services within her youth group at church. Mariah values diligence, integrity, and respect and strive to help people in any way made possible to me. “Helping one person might not change the whole world, but it could change the world for one person.” — Author unknown.

Sydney Harris is the daughter of Roy and Beth Harris and will be a junior at Colonel Crawford High School. She has an older brother, Kyle. Sydney is an eight-year member of the Barnyard Guys and Gals 4-H Club and is the current treasurer. Her 2018 Treasure’s Book received honors at the fair. Through 4-H, Sydney has been her club’s health leader, recreation leader and historian. Sydney has also shown market lambs, meat goats and baking projects at the Crawford County Fair. Sydney, in the past, has shown lambs at the Ohio State Fair. Sydney was also the 2016 Crawford County Junior Fair Princess. Sydney attends Evangelical Pietist Church where she enjoys singing for the congregation. In school, Sydney is involved in numerous activities including, Project B.L.A.C.K., L.E.O. The club, Academic Challenge Team, Teacher’s Aide, Mentoring, F.C.C.L.A.; and received her academic letter and pin. Sydney has a passion for community service projects where she has helped with food pantry donations, adopt a child for Christmas, and several events through her 4-H involvement; peanut butter for Africa collection, home-made greeting cards for nursing home residents, and nursing home bingo. In Sydney’s spare time, she enjoys performing in Community Theatre, raising her fair animals and traveling. Presently, Sydney is the 2018 Crestline Harvest Festival First Attendant and was the 2017 Miss Congeniality. Sydney’s future goals include attending college to pursue a science degree. She is looking forward to representing the Crawford County Fair to create as many friendships and memories as she can through this incredible experience.

Jodie Jennings is the daughter of Virgil and Crystal Jennings. Jodie is an 11-year member of the Mount Zion Buckeyes 4-H Club and currently servie as thevice president. She will be a senior at Wynford High School. At school, she is involved in Marching, Concert, and Pep Band, Student Council. National Honor Society and FFA. She is currently serving as sentinel for her FFA chapter. Through 4-H, Jodie serves on Junior Fair Board and is on the 4-H camp counselor staff. Jodie has also attended Making Extreme Counselors or MXC, Carving New Ideas or CNI, Leadership Washington Focus, Leadership Camp, Urban Immersion Project, and Citizenship Washington Focus. Jodie also serves on the state level for Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council, where she is a member of the Social Media Committee and is the Morale Committee Chair. She will also serve as the State 4-H Treasurer this coming year. After graduation, Jodie plans on attending a four-year college to become a 4-H Extension Educator. Jodie is very excited to have an opportunity to run for Crawford County Junior Fair Queen and represent her county for the upcoming year.

Bella Walter is the 18-year-old daughter of Phil and Anna Walter. She has been in 4-H for 13 years and is currently the treasurer for the Dairy Maids and Gents 4-H Club. She is a member of the Junior Fair Board, the Awards Committee, is a CarTeens facilitator, and a 4-H Camp counselor for both the Crawford County Camp and the Ohio State Leadership Camp. Bella is a recent graduate from Colonel Crawford High School where she was involved in Project B.L.A.C.K., National Honor Society, Young Life, Student Council, Leadership Academy, Marching Band, Pep Band, Jazz Band, and Rock Band. Bella is also a competitive dance at Eagle Dance Center. Bella is excited to be attending the University of Toledo this fall.

Levi Hartschuh is the son of David and Leah Hartschuh and a member of Lykens Champions 4-H Club and the Wynford FFA Chapter. Levi will be a junior at Wynford High School, where he will serve as his class president. He is also involved with the football, track, and swim teams, Royal Singers, Teen Institute, and Interact Club. Levi will also be the Wynford FFA treasurer this upcoming year. Outside of school, Levi is involved with the Junior Fair Board,is a camp counselor and a mentor for CarTeens. “I would like to invite everyone out to the Crawford County Fair. Walk through the barns and see the animals everyone has worked so hard to raise and be sure to visit the booth building to see the Club’s displays and more Department 1 and Miscellaneous projects.”

Nathan Wingert is the son of Tim and Kelly Wingert and is a recent graduate and valedictorian of Colonel Crawford High School. He has been involved in many activities throughout high school, including NHS, FCCLA, debate club, academic challenge, and Youth Life. Nathan has also participated in his high school’s band and choir programs in all four years of high school. Outside of school, Nathan has been involved in 4-H for the past 10 years and is a member of the Barnyard Guys and Gals 4-H Club. He has primarily shown rabbits at the Crawford County Fair, also showing poultry and goats in the past. Nathan is involved in various hobbies such as fishing, reading, and studying history. Nathan is excited to be attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University this coming fall studying business.

