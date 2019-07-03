Model aircraft hobbyists hosting 2019 Rattfest Summer Fly-In this weekend in Galion

GALION — Beginning Thursday, July 4, through Sunday, July 7h, local model aircraft hobbyists will host an event to celebrate the area’s best RC pilots and the hobby of model aviation.

The 2019 RattFest Summer Fly-In will bring together members of a local Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) club, Eagle Squadron RC, and the public to enjoy model aviation. The event will take place at the Eagle Squadron RC Field in Galion, Ohio and will include activities such as night flying, an RC plane paintball shoot, a first-person-view course, and a plane raffle. The event is open to the public, food and drinks will be available. Spectator parking is $3.

AMA clubs across the country will host events throughout the summer to celebrate the hobby, benefit local charities and highlight the importance of model aviation. Flying model aircraft is also much more than a hobby; it is an effective tool for teaching STEM to kids and teenagers. For many young people, aeromodelling leads to successful careers in aviation, aerospace science and engineering – jobs that are increasingly vital to our future.

AMA events such as the 2019 RattFest Summer Fly-In bring together model aircraft enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels to enjoy the family-oriented and educational hobby of flying model aircraft.

File photo Local model aircraft hobbyists are hosting an event in Galion this weekend to celebrate the area’s best RC pilots and the hobby of model aviation. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_50454.jpg File photo Local model aircraft hobbyists are hosting an event in Galion this weekend to celebrate the area’s best RC pilots and the hobby of model aviation.

Staff report

The Academy of Model Aeronautics, founded in 1936, serves as the nation’s collective voice for approximately 200,000 modelers in 2,400 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, AMA is a membership organization representing those who fly model aircraft for recreational and educational purposes. For more information, visit www.modelaircraft.org.

The Academy of Model Aeronautics, founded in 1936, serves as the nation’s collective voice for approximately 200,000 modelers in 2,400 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, AMA is a membership organization representing those who fly model aircraft for recreational and educational purposes. For more information, visit www.modelaircraft.org.