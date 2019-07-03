Pickle Run, fireworks this week

GALION — Along with the rest of the nation, Galion will celebrate Independence Day this week.

Much of the nation will celebrate Thursday, July 4. So will many Galion-area residents. But Galion’s celebration will last through the weekend as this community also celebrates the Pickle Run Festival, which festival concludes Saturday night with the annual fireworks display, starting around dusk.

The fireworks and Pickle Run Festival are at Heise Park.

This Tuesday from the Pickle Run Facebook page: The homerun derby and Anything Goes competition have been cancelled.

Friday’s Pickle Run schedule

5-10 p.m. — Food vendors will be open for business;

5-9 p.m. — Games and inflatables will be open;

3-8 p.m. — Kickball tournament;

6 p.m. — Sand volleyball tournament, for kids 13 and younger.

YMCA Glo-Run

8:30 p.m. — Fun run;

9 p.m. — 5K run.

Saturday’s Pickle Run schedule

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Classic Car and Cycle Show;

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Craft show;

10 a.m. — Sand volleyball tournament, for ages 14 and older;

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. — Food vendors open;

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Rotary Club Duck Derby;

1-5 p.m. — Heise Park pool will be open;

1 p.m. — Parade;

2-3 p.m. — Eating contest;

2-8 p.m. — Cake walk;

3-9 p.m. — Musical entertainment;

6 p.m. — Galion Graders game vs. Lima,

Dusk — Fireworks;.

Sunday’s Pickle Run schedule

8 a.m. — Disc Golf tournament at Amick Reservoir.

The Pickle Run Festival, which was established as a fundraiser for the Galion Booster Club in the 1970s, used to be help during the Labor Day Weekend. The current incarnation of the event began in 2015 after many years on hiatus and has become an Independence Day tradition in Galion.

The kickball tournament and Rotary Club Duck Derby are two new events this year. The popular Pickle Run Festival disc golf tournament is Sunday at Amick Reservoir.

For more information about the festival, visit the Pickle Run Festival’s Facebook page or its website: https://galionpicklerunfestival.com.

Other Independence Day events

The Crestline Independence Fireworks also are July 3 at Crestline Soccer Field.

For those who want to experience a standalone fireworks show, the Bucyrus Kiwanis Fireworks also is July 3 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

Bellville will celebrate Independence Day all day Thursday, July 4. There will be a community-wide Veterans Appreciation Day picnic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. It includes the traditional Independance Day Parade and an ice cream social after the parade. On Saturday the community will celebrate with its annual StreetMart/Sidewalk Sale and Christmas in July.

Lexington’s Pastoral in the Park celebration is July 4 and kicks off with a parade through town that ends at Bicentennial Park. There will be music, vendor booths, independence-themed contests and more.

Walton Lake will light off its fireworks display at 10 p.m. Friday, July 5.

If you prefer to experience the holiday while surrounded by nature, camp out for Independence Day Weekend at Pleasant Hill Lake Park or the Red White and Blue Fest at Charles Mill Lake Park. Independence Day Weekend will include live country rock music and a movie at the lake; Red White and Blue Fest features games, nature activities, a beach party, fireworks, and more.

Loudonville’s annual car show, antique festival and fireworks also are July 6.

The Mansfield Lahm Airport Day is July 6 and includes patriotic aircraft displays and a car, truck, and cycle show.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_Anything-Goes-at-Pickle-Run.jpg