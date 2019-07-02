Bellville ready to celebrate Independence Day on Thursday

BELLVILLE — Although there will be no fireworks in Bellville this year, there will be a day-long community celebration in the village on Thursday.

There will be a community-wide Veterans Appreciation Day picnic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day also will includes the traditional Independance Day Parade and an ice cream social after the parade.

Also this week, on Saturday the community will celebrate with its annual StreetMart/Sidewalk Sale and Christmas in July.

Here is a list of other Independence Day celebrations in this area:

The Crestline Independence Fireworks also are July 3 at Crestline’s soccer field.

For those who want to experience a standalone fireworks show, the Bucyrus Kiwanis Fireworks also is July 3 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

Lexington’s Pastoral in the Park celebration is July 4 and kicks off with a parade through town that ends at Bicentennial Park. There will be music, vendor booths, independence-themed contests and more.

Walton Lake will light off its fireworks display at 10 p.m. Friday, July 5.

If you prefer to experience the holiday while surrounded by nature, camp out for Independence Day Weekend at Pleasant Hill Lake Park or the Red White and Blue Fest at Charles Mill Lake Park. Independence Day Weekend will include live country rock music and a movie at the lake; Red White and Blue Fest features games, nature activities, a beach party, fireworks, and more.

Loudonville’s annual car show, antique festival and fireworks also are July 6.

The Mansfield Lahm Airport Day is July 6 and includes patriotic aircraft displays and a car, truck, and cycle show.

Galion’s Pickle Run Festival is Friday and Saturday at Heise Park. The fireworks show will go off about 10 p.m. in Heise Park on Saturday, July 6.