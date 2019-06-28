Galion library making internet access more easily available

GALION — You can now check out the internet just like a book at Galion Public Library.

Thanks to a partnership with Sprint, Galion Public Library is now offering mobile hotspots to its patrons. A mobile hotspot is a portable device that provides internet access to any Wi-Fi enabled device. They can be used anywhere: at home, in a car, in the park. You can use them in any place covered by the Sprint network.

The mobile hotspot lending program will allow the library to meet the information needs of its patrons in a new, exciting way. As the world becomes increasingly web-dependent, the need for Internet access in our daily lives increases as well. From applying for jobs, to accessing health information, and even connecting with others on social media, our online presence is here to stay.

Patrons 18 and older may check out the library’s mobile hotspots for a two-week period. In order to take a hotspot home, patrons must have an active library card and sign a rental agreement.

For more information, please contact the library at 419-468-3203.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_Galion-Public-Library-1.jpg